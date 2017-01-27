7 Awful Stocks You Need To Ditch Right Away

I’m sure you all have heard the old Wall Street saw, “You don’t make a profit until you sell.”

Well, these stocks are sell-worthy right now, whether you have a profit in them or not. And if you are thinking about buying these stocks, look for other options. There are plenty of great stocks that have plenty of great growth ahead of them.

But these companies, at this point, are not them. Simply put, these are seven awful stocks you need to ditch right away. End of story.

They have either had their glory and can’t keep the momentum going, have become overwhelmed with disruptive market forces or simply made some decisions that did not work out well at all.

Regardless of the reason, these are all straight F-rated stocks and they should not be anywhere near your portfolio.

