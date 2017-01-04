3 New Year’s Retirement Investments: 1 Stock, 1 ETF and 1 Mutual Fund

Another new year, another day closer to retirement.

And for those investors concentrating on retirement investments, the New Year offers a great chance to re-balance and refocus their portfolios. But 2017, may not be such a slam dunk for retirement investors. There’s plenty of uncertainty out there.

A new incoming president, slowing global growth in key regions like Europe and China, rising interest rates, mixed economic data here at home as well as plenty of global strife have the potential to rear their ugly heads over the new year. Investing for retirement over the next twelve months could be a challenging game indeed. Don’t expect a repeat of 2016. Not everything asset class or stock will win or rise, if we see some bumps in the New Year.

But that doesn’t mean retirement investors need to run to cash or jump out of the markets. All it takes is a little tweaking to save yourself from some of the potential heartache this year.

With that in mind, here are some of the best retirement investments to get you through the next twelve months.

