8 Airline Stocks Trump Will Make Great Again!

Immigration, terrorism, even foreign currency manipulation — if it’s “a thing,” Donald Trump has already commented on it. Even if it isn’t a thing, our president has a tendency to make it an issue. This has been the modus operandi of the Donald Trump phenomenon. Say something utterly shocking, and then future actions won’t seem so bad. Like it or not, airline stocks are clamoring for more.

The real-estate mogul often reaches — and many times, crosses over — the fine line between criticism and disloyalty. As an example, Donald Trump’s tirades against segments of the military — and John McCain in particular — weren’t helpful. Mere politicians would have had their names permanently smeared as unpatriotic, even treasonous. Not “The Donald” — he is virtually untouchable.

And his attacks on American infrastructure have resulted in many smiles for investors and executives of airline stocks.

Before he became president, Republican candidate Donald Trump — when he wasn’t attacking Mexico — often targeted domestic airports. He once notoriously quipped that “Our airports are like from a third world country.” He specifically called out LAX, and New York’s three major airports — LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy and Newark. Adding insult to injury, he praised the accommodations found in Dubai, Qatar and China. Needless to say, these are countries with less-than-stellar relations with the U.S.

Welcome to the world of President Donald Trump, where you may be both ally and adversary in the same sentence.

But despite the obvious unpredictability, the president does have a gift for bringing home important issues. And this is primarily the reason why airline stocks are loving the former reality TV star. While indelicately stated, there is a lot of truth behind the infrastructure criticisms.

Best of all for airline stocks, Trump met with airline and airport executives late last week. The agenda was crystal clear — make American airports great again! By logical extension, this has strong implications for the labor market, as well as the broader economy. Also, the executives urged Trump to bring air traffic control under private control as opposed to the Federal Aviation Administration. As a Republican — he’s still one of those, right? — this proposal should be right up his alley.

If we can say anything about Donald Trump, he’s a man not afraid of taking action. Here are eight airline stocks that will get boosted bigly by “The Donald.”

