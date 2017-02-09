Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock Gets Exposed for What It Is — a Paper Tiger

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) could be the ultimate cautionary tale for extremely hyped initial public offerings. Check that — GRPN stock is the ultimate cautionary tale.

Source: Shutterstock

Starting off at $20 per share, Groupon stock jumped to an intraday high of $31.14 during its maiden run. It eventually closed at $26.11. Two weeks after the IPO, GRPN finished the session at $26.19. Since then, Groupon stock never saw such a high valuation.

Even back then, the GRPN IPO was met with skepticism. First, there was the whole fiasco regarding its use of an “adjusted consolidated segment operating income” metric. Essentially, it was a ploy to understate GRPN’s marketing and subscriber acquisition costs. That issue stymied earlier attempts at a Groupon stock initial public offering.

Then there was the problem of technical performance. Only a small allocation — about 6% of outstanding shares — of GRPN stock was offered at the first go-around. It was so bad that, at the last minute, the company’s underwriters brought in an additional five million shares to boost the total offering to 35 million.

But because the float was so small, Wall Street expected a bigger initial pop. That just didn’t happen, which then caused people to look at the fundamentals. Six years ago, Groupon stock was a troubled proposition. Today, it’s still more of the same.

Effort doesn’t Pay for Groupon stock

We can talk about the corporate cultural change, and the emphasis on action per CEO Rich Williams. No matter what anyone says about GRPN stock, no one can accuse Mr. Williams of slacking. Within a few months of taking over the helm in late 2015, Williams “struck a deal for a $250 million investment from Atairos. The deal also involved Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ), which agreed to ‘work with Groupon to identify and implement potential strategic partnership opportunities.'”

If effort was a quantifiable metric, Groupon stock would be on everyone’s wish list. Unfortunately, business strategies have to work in order to be successful. That critical element is what’s missing. You’d be hard-pressed to find much positives in the company’s financials. Margins are deep in the red, revenue growth is comparatively middling\ and the balance sheet is less stable than before.

In other words, when contrarians talk about how “cheap” GRPN stock is, they’re really just looking at the price tag. Against every logical framework, Groupon stock is exceptionally overvalued. That might be weird to say for an investment that costs less than a Big Mac combo. Unfortunately, that’s just where we are with GRPN stock.

But I think the biggest challenge is the competition. The success of GRPN literally hinges on whether or not they can impact the e-commerce space. I understand that “daily deals” are starting to fade in popularity, and that something needs to be done. Is moving into e-commerce the best option? Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) finds it laughable. So too will Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

I don’t want to be a jerk. I cried when I watched Rudy. But damn, this is a little more tricky than playing Notre Dame football.

Next Page