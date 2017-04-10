The 10 Best Stocks for the Next 1,361 Days of President Donald Trump

The first 100 days of the Donald Trump presidency are about to come to a close. But investors should look at things from a different perspective. That is, love him or hate him, once Trump hits that 100-day milestone, he’ll still have 1,361 days left in his term (one’s a leap year) … and that assumes he won’t be re-elected.

Source: Shutterstock

Point being, there’s a lot more time left for him to accomplish his goals. Investors looking for the best stocks to buy for the intermediate- to long-term would be wise to keep thinking about his agenda.

It’s not going away.

With that as the backdrop, it’s hardly too late to start a new search for stocks to buy with Trump at the nation’s helm. He tipped his hand of priorities even before the election was a done deal, and his agenda hasn’t changed in the meantime. Those policies favor some clear sectors, and some specific stocks as well.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 best stocks with Donald Trump in the White House, in no particular order:

