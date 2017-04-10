Microsoft (MSFT) slumps after so-so Q3 earnings >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

The 10 Best Stocks for the Next 1,361 Days of President Donald Trump

The president's economic and tax agenda will lift all boats, but these 10 'boats' will rise more than others

  |  By James Brumley, InvestorPlace Feature Writer
    View All  

The first 100 days of the Donald Trump presidency are about to come to a close. But investors should look at things from a different perspective. That is, love him or hate him, once Trump hits that 100-day milestone, he’ll still have 1,361 days left in his term (one’s a leap year) … and that assumes he won’t be re-elected.

The 10 Best Stocks for the Next 1,361 Days Under Trump
Source: Shutterstock

Point being, there’s a lot more time left for him to accomplish his goals. Investors looking for the best stocks to buy for the intermediate- to long-term would be wise to keep thinking about his agenda.

It’s not going away.

With that as the backdrop, it’s hardly too late to start a new search for stocks to buy with Trump at the nation’s helm. He tipped his hand of priorities even before the election was a done deal, and his agenda hasn’t changed in the meantime. Those policies favor some clear sectors, and some specific stocks as well.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 best stocks with Donald Trump in the White House, in no particular order:

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/04/10-best-stocks-next-1361-days-president-donald-trump/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC