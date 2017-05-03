Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Admitting Failure Amid Cloud Mania?

The economics of cloud have shaken our technology and economic leadership to their core. If you were doing a list of technology leaders a decade ago, it would be obvious that computer giant International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) and phone giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) would be there. Now, they’re not, as both acknowledged this week with VZ selling its remaining cloud assets to IBM.

They covered it up with happy talk about “unique cooperation between two tech leaders,” but make no mistake. This deal was an acknowledgement that neither company is one any more.

If Verizon were a tech leader it wouldn’t be selling. If IBM were, it wouldn’t be buying. There is a lesson for investors here as well. Go back 10 years, and neither VZ stock or IBM stock has done half as well as the Nasdaq Composite.

What Cloud Requires

Cloud requires a unique commitment of capital, $1 billion per quarter to start, which must be funded by cash flow from other, related operations.

In theory both IBM and Verizon should have had that cash. IBM had its mainframe business, VZ its phone business. But it was clear even 10 years ago that the mainframe business was on the way out. It was clear even 10 years ago that the wired phone business was being replaced by wireless, another huge capital sink.

Meanwhile Google, now Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), saw the cash for this coming from search. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) saw the cash for this coming from its commerce operations. After they made the leap into cloud, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) decided to fund the jump from software, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) decided to fund it from devices that support its own services, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) made the historic decision to fund it from its social media operations.

Cloud is a complex set of technologies that puts those who commit to it on the leading edge of technology change.

The needs of cloud have created a “cloud Internet,” with major providers, data center real estate investment trusts and the biggest corporate and government operators linked by optical fiber. This is giving clouds the same features of redundancy and resilience as the Internet itself — you don’t see the “fail whale” any more.

Next Page