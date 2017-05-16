Weibo Corp (ADR) (WB) Stock Pops on Q1 Beat, But Is It Bubblicious?

Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ), the micro-blogging site some call “Chinese Twitter,” should be insulted by that title, on the basis of its latest quarterly earnings report. WB stock is popping 7% this morning on the back of a Q1 beat, bringing its year-to-date gains to more than 60%, and the company has more than tripled since its 2014 IPO.

That’s because Weibo is growing like a startup, and more important, Weibo makes money.

For the three months ending in March, WB reported earnings of $46.9 million, 21 cents per share, on revenue of $199.2 million.

The bottom line beat Wall Street expectations and was in line with the lesser-ballyhooed whisper number. The top line was ahead by $10 million; analysts had only hoped for $189 million in revenue. Monthly average users came in at 340 million.

Maybe we should call Weibo “smart Twitter” instead. The market cap of WB stock is $13.68 billion, nearly matching Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) at $14.22 billion. And while the top line is not yet comparable (Twitter did $548.25 million for its first quarter), the Weibo bottom line is spectacular, representing nearly $1 of every $4 in revenue.

What Makes WB Stock Smart

Weibo doesn’t do politics, nor does it do much in the way of one-way celebrity blast media at all. A big news story on WB is a leaked pre-launch picture of the back of a new phone.

Weibo is more like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) than any other U.S. service. In fact, one of its more popular services is like Facebook’s Instagram. It also supports user videos directly, like YouTube, and it has been doing live streaming for some time.

In February, after Twitter’s latest earnings disappointment, Weibo was also worth more than Twitter, although speculation over a buyout has since sent Twitter higher. Weibo stock is also a better investment, rising 150% over the last year against Twitter’s gain of 36%, and noting that Twitter was flat for the year until the end of April.

Weibo is a spinoff of Sina Corp (NASDAQ: SINA ), which you might call a Chinese Yahoo except that would again insult the Chinese, and I try never to insult people who know how to make a profit. SINA also beat earnings estimates today and retains a 51% stake in WB stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) raised its stake in Weibo to 31.5% last year.

The Alibaba stake goes beyond its stock holding, and the possibility it might take control of Weibo. Alibaba is Weibo’s biggest commerce partner, delivering $299 million in revenue to it over the past three years in exchange for traffic flows.

