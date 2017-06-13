Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock May Face a Reckoning

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is perhaps the most controversial stock on Wall Street. Let’s face it, both the bulls and bears have fairly passionate views. For example, Loop Ventures co-founder Gene Munster boasted that Tesla stock could be the next Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Then there is Chamath Palihapitiya — a venture capitalist and former alum of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) alum — who believes that Tesla stock could be the next Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Although, he is hedging a bit. Note that he has purchased convertible securities in Tesla stock!

Downside for Tesla Stock

On the bear side, there are also some standout investors like Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates, who is a legendary short seller (for example, he has become a billionaire because of trades on companies like Enron and Worldcom). Consider that he thinks that Tesla stock is the “anti-Amazon!”

Actually, he thinks the company will continue to run low on capital, which will only accelerate with the recent acquisition of SolarCity. He even compared Tesla stock to Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ), which Chanos scored a tidy profit.

But of course, so far Tesla’s Elon Musk has done a tremendous job in proving the bears wrong. For the year so far, the shares have logged an impressive gain of 68%.

Despite all this, I think the bears may have their day — and it could been soon. The reason: It’s the high stakes of the launch of the Model 3, which is expected to hit the markets later in the year.

For the most part, the nagging issue is the production capabilities of Tesla. Note that the company plans on delivering 500,000 vehicles next year. But to put this into perspective, the number for Q1 was only 25,000.

So the boost in production will put quite a bit of strain on Tesla’s infrastructure. It’s also important to keep in mind that the company has a history of recalls and delays.

In fact, Tesla will not even use initial prototypes for the production. While this will speed things up and lower the costs, there is also more potential for mishaps.

Next Page