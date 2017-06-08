The 7 Best Sin Stocks from the Vice Fund (VICEX)

If you bought USA Mutuals Vice Fund (MUTF: VICEX ) at the beginning of the year, you would be pretty satisfied with performance. Well, outperformance, I should say. While the S&P 500 is up a nice 9% and near all-time highs, the VICEX and its motley band of sin stocks has run nearly 15% higher.

Source: Shutterstock

VICEX, as the ticker implies, holds a basket of stocks specializing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, gaming and defense/aerospace industries — commonly referred to collectively as “sin stocks.” This particular mutual fund per its mandate “will concentrate at least 25% of its net assets in this group of four vice industries (but no more than 80% of its net assets in any single industry).”

Though sin stocks are known to be “recession-proof,” based on recent performance, they’re not just good for recessions — they do well during good times too.

However, if there’s one problem with VICEX, it’s the consistently higher-than-category average net expense ratio (1.48% vs. 1.01%, as computed by Morningstar). That means that for every $10,000 you spend, $148 of it is getting eaten by fees, lowering your overall returns significantly over time. Plus, it has fairly low income, at just 1.2%.

My suggestion? Invest in some of the VICEX’s best ideas. Here are the seven best sin stocks from the Vice Fund:

