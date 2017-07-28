Don’t Bet Against Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Without a Good Reason

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is a trader’s paradise. It has big moves higher and big moves lower coupled with being a low-priced stock constantly in the news. Earlier this week, AMD stock flew higher after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

Source: Shutterstock

However, Advanced Micro Devices abruptly pulled back despite these strong results. What gives? After dissecting the results, I feel investors can mostly chalk it up to … trading.

The Reaction Advanced Micro Devices

Analysts seem split on the quarter. Some correctly argued that the latest quarter shows Advanced Micro Devices gaining momentum in key markets. However, others took to arguing about AMD stock and its high valuation, lack of income and low-end products. These points are true, too.

In these two cases, one analyst uses a $20 price target, the other, a $5 price target. You can see why the bull-bear debate on AMD stock has heated up so much.

My reaction is sort of in between. Yes, it bothers me that AMD trades at a high valuation given the fact that it’s not profitable. However, that’s only looking at an earnings-based valuation, which doesn’t always tell the whole story. On a sales basis, AMD trades at 3 times last year’s result.

Competitors like Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) trade at 12.9 and 2.5 times sales, respectively. Against Nvidia, AMD looks cheap and it’s about in line with Intel. Both companies are profitable, so it could argued that AMD is overvalued at current levels.

Remember, this is a momentum stock trading in a bull market. It would be one thing if AMD weren’t taking market share. Or if management didn’t provide strong guidance for next quarter and the full-year. Revenue guidance came in ahead of consensus for the third quarter. Full-year revenue is now expected to be up a mid-to-high teens percentage vs. low-teen growth.

But it is doing those things and right now, it’s foolish to step in the way.

Demand remains strong from Ethereum miners while GPU demand is expected to stay strong, too. AMD is right now launching two new Ryzen processors. This will hopefully help gross margins, which management expects to hit 34% for the full-year, up 300 basis points year-over-year. Despite all this, management still left room to beat on the upside.

Next Page