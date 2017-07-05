BP plc (ADR) (BP) Stock Bets Big on Deepwater, Again

Most gamblers will try to double down when they are in the hole. After all, if you’re already losing, that Hail Mary pass could be what saves you. For investors in international energy giant BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ), that Hail Mary comes from the segment of the market that put it in the hole in the first place.

We’re talking about deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

BP has once again started to stake its fortunes on some pretty big developments in the Gulf’s deepwater. If BP is successful, it could just save itself from the lingering effects of the Deepwater Horizon spill and its nasty clean-up expenses.

If it fails, investors could be looking at the real beginning of the end for BP.

A Case of Déjà Vu for BP

Odds are, if you lost a ton of money in a certain sector of the market or business, you wouldn’t dive right back in and try it again, especially not when it created the worst oil spill in history and left you on the hook for nearly $61 billion in total legal fees, fines and clean-up costs.

But, if you’re BP, that’s exactly what you do.

Over the last few years, BP has continued to set-up its deepwater game and is now one of the biggest players back in the region. But, BP isn’t just moving back into the Gulf, it’s making it a cornerstone of the company’s future. Through 2021, the energy company is calling for more than $17 billion in annual investments to tap the Gulf and its deep-sea riches.

The bulk of that spending will be placed in four fields — Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Na Kika and Mad Dog — in the Gulf’s deepwater region. And, thanks to technology, BP now estimates that these four fields hold a combined 1 billion barrels of oil.

That’s worth about $40 billion at today’s prices.

This amount of money is nothing to sneeze at, and for BP it could be a life saver. After all, the costs related to the oil spill have significantly harmed the company and continue to cause issues. Last year, BP generated $17.8 billion of underlying operating cash flows with oil averaging around $45 per barrel. That easily covered its operating costs.

However, that backs out a slight caveat, namely spill-related costs. Throughout 2016, BP sent $7.1 billion out the door with regard to spill payments. Those payments should come to around $5.5 billion this year and $2 billion in 2018. Back those in and you’re looking at some negative cash flow numbers.

And, while the spill costs won’t be here forever, you can understand why BP has taken a shine to the Gulf and the potential payday associated with a billion-barrel oil find. In the end, it’ll make BP stock stronger and able to cover its “scary high” dividend.

