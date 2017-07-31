Report: Facebook Inc (FB) Will Release Its Own Smart Speaker

A report emerged last week that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) will release a smart speaker in 2018. The company would join Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google in trying to dethrone Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Echo from its position as the runaway category leader.

The company isn’t exactly known for hardware though, so why try to break into such a competitive market with a Facebook smart speaker? And will the move have any upside for FB stock?

The Facebook Smart Speaker

Reports emerged last week that FB will release its own smart speaker in Q1 2018. According to TechCrunch, the Facebook smart speaker will include a 15-inch touchscreen display — making it very similar in form factor to the Amazon Echo Show. Design is by Facebook’s Lab Building 8 hardware team. And while Facebook declined to comment, TechCrunch’s sources say China’s Pegatron Corp (OTCMKTS: PGTRF ) has already produced a pilot run of the devices.

The question is why?

Facebook’s Increasing Interest in Hardware

Facebook is a social media company. FB stock has enjoyed a meteoric — and largely uninterrupted — rise as the company has continued to pile on active users. Just as importantly, it has been successful in monetizing those users with advertising revenue.

However, the company has increasingly shown an interest in hardware. In 2014, Facebook bought VR pioneer Oculus. The Oculus Rift VR headset and peripherals now contribute to FB revenue. Messy lawsuits aside, if VR continues to take off this hardware bet could eventually have a material impact on FB’s bottom line. Last year, Facebook launched Lab Building 8, a secretive hardware development team.

While hardware sales provide a new revenue stream for Facebook — diversification that’s good for FB stock — Facebook seems to be focusing on products that boost the stickiness of its core social networking.

For example, when Facebook bought Oculus, CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted about the virtual reality technology’s applications beyond gaming:

“This is really a new communication platform. By feeling truly present, you can share unbounded spaces and experiences with the people in your life. Imagine sharing not just moments with your friends online, but entire experiences and adventures.”

In other words, virtual reality hardware is taking Facebook’s social media chops to the next level.

The Facebook smart speaker will undoubtedly offer a similar extension to Facebook’s core business. Key to that is the inclusion of the 15-inch touchscreen display. It’s big enough to provide a constant Facebook feed that can be seen from across the room. News, photos and videos, constantly on display — not just when someone picks up their smartphone. It could also support voice and video chatting via Facebook Messenger, roping in potential users who may not actively use PCs or smartphones.

