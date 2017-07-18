Can Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Stock Make a Comeback?

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR ) is a company in dire straits, and nobody seems sure whether it will come together again. FTR stock has lost nearly 72% in the year-to-date, and 80% over the past 12 months at a time when the S&P 500 index has climbed 9.8% and 13.7% over the timeframes.

The company made a gutsy move when it took on a mass of debt to buy fixed-line networks and related assets from Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) in Texas, California and Florida for $10.5 billion.

But that move has taken a turn for the worse, even as customers continue leaving in droves. Meanwhile, FTR has done a poor job of integrating Verizon’s FiOS operations with its own.

Now Frontier is staring at a mountain of debt to the tune of $17 billion, and the juicy dividend has been repeatedly slashed, the last 62% cut coming in May. FTR was also recently forced to reverse-split its stock 1-for-15 in a bid to shore up a stock which, at a 34-year low of $1.06, was in danger of becoming a penny stock.

Is FTR Stock Fool’s Gold?

To be fair, there’s a silver lining to that almighty stock crash. At 15%, FTR stock now sports a dividend yield that can make many REIT stocks green with envy. But is the rich dividend even sustainable or is the stock little more than fool’s gold? Some investors believed that the reverse stock split would put a floor on the battered shares.

Yet, FTR stock has tumbled nearly 8% since the split about a week ago.

History has taught us that companies that survive near-death experiences have the ability to make bold contrarian investors great returns when everyone else has given up on them. Think companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ). Any chance FTR will join this camp, given how badly everybody has bailed on it?

FTR stock has three buy, 11 hold and zero sell recommendations on the Street. It’s clear that Wall Street believes that this company can somehow make a comeback.

But first, we need to understand the genesis of the company’s woes.

Frontier Communications: High Churn

When Frontier bought the Verizon assets, it effectively acquired 3.3 million voice connections, 1.2 million FiOS video subscribers and 2.1 million broadband connections. The deal gave the company considerable economies of scale, and the company’s management has been able to squeeze an impressive $1.25 billion in annualized cost synergies by the end of Q1 2017 due to improved operational efficiency.

FTR has also been seeing good growth in its FiOS customer base, with the last quarter marking the third consecutive quarter of FiOS gross adds. FiOS (Fiber Optic Service) is the company’s signature bundled service consisting of internet access, telephone and television.

But that’s perhaps where the good news ends.

