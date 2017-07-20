You Should Buy Any Dip in PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock

This month has been a pretty good one for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) stock. It started off with some bullish analyst commentary last Monday. Bernstein upgraded PYPL to “outperform” and issued a $61 price target on the stock. Bernstein analysts noted that a new checkout button, expanded partnerships and a potential strategic acquisition could help power earnings out-performance over the next several quarters.

KeyBank also got bullish on PYPL, starting coverage at an “outperform” rating with a $60 price target.

Then fireworks really started to fly on Wednesday, when Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) added PayPal as a payment method in the App Store. That got investors really excited, and PYPL stock shot higher on that news. The following Monday, Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) followed suit. The Samsung Pay platform added PayPal as an accepted payment method. Then, PayPal announced that they had struck a deal with Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) that enables the company to issue debit cards in Europe.

All in all, PYPL stock advanced more than 7% since July 10, a strong outperformance of the S&P 500 which inched just over 1% higher in that time frame.

But SunTrust rushed in with a downgrade on the stock, saying that the stock is trading at a premium valuation. Last week’s catalysts, argues SunTrust analyst Andrew Jeffrey, have already been priced in. According to Jeffrey, upside in PYPL stock is limited.

PYPL stock dropped more than 1.5% on the news.

Is this a buying opportunity into a secular growth story?

I say yes. Here’s why.

Why PYPL Stock Remains a Buy

Technology is rapidly changing the world, and that is creating some very strong secular trends which will persist for many years to come.

One such trend is the shift of sales from brick-and-mortar locations to digital channels. The rise of e-commerce as the go-to shopping method has in turn created a secular shift in the way people pay for things. It feels like cash is almost obsolete these days. Meanwhile, digital payment methods, like PayPal, continue to soar in popularity.

Consequently, PYPL stock wins so long as e-commerce continues to boom. But the critical component here is that e-commerce is booming outside of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Amazon doesn’t accept PayPal, so Amazon retail growth doesn’t directly spill into PayPal growth. But Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) do accept PayPal.

Next Page