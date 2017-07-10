4 Russian Stocks Feeling the Pain

On Nov. 9, 2016, Russian stocks became no-brainer investments. Throughout the campaign trail, then-real estate mogul and reality TV star Donald Trump promised a friendly posture to Russia. On more than one occasion, Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for being strong and smart.

For traditional Republicans, Trump’s pro-Russia stance was disconcerting, to say the least. The great Ronald Reagan once said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” In contrast, Trump stated at a campaign rally, “Wouldn’t it be nice if actually we could get along with Russia?”

Reagan used a no-nonsense, direct to the point, active voice when addressing former Soviet premiere Gorbachev. Trump surprisingly used passive, almost acquiescent, voice to address U.S.-Russia relations. This being the first time in recent memory that the White House was poised to become so openly friendly to Russia, investing in Russian stocks seemed like a foregone conclusion.

To be sure, Russian stocks took off like a bat outta hell when Trump became President-elect. No doubt Putin and company were ecstatic at the news. But as the Trump administration settled into its role, it became clear that this was no easy “bromance.”

American foreign policy routinely conflicted against Russia. Congressional leaders are fiercely critical of President Trump’s Russian stance, including prominent Republicans. And just recently, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson eschewed his personal friendship with Putin and demonstrated a strong show of support for Ukraine.

Rather than a renaissance for Russian stocks, we’ve seen the opposite. The region’s publicly-traded companies are among the worst performers this year. Despite the pleasantries that were exchanged recently between President Trump and Putin, actions speak louder than words.

Unfortunately, that means Russian stocks are facing lean and challenging times.

