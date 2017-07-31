Sprint Corp (S) Stock Is Going Nowhere Anytime Soon

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) got a huge boost last year when reports began circulating that controlling shareholder Masayoshi Son was more interested in launching a $100 billion venture fund than pursuing his old dream of global mobile domination and thus might offload the carrier. Since the start of the year, however, the rumors have kept flying while S stock has gone nowhere.

This is not entirely a bad thing. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is down 8.9% for the year, and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) is down 10.4%, despite their second-quarter earnings surprises. Hanging in is a little like winning.

So what’s going on with S stock?

The value of profitless mobile is set. It’s about $1 of market cap for each $1 of revenue. That’s where Sprint is valued — $33.47 billion in revenue valued at $32.83 billion. If Sprint were making money that would be different, but not much. Even with a dividend yielding 5%, AT&T has a market cap of $240 billion on trailing 12-month revenue of $163 billion.

S Stock: Why Pay More?

Despite all this, analysts keep pounding the table for Sprint stock, certain that someone — usually described as T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ), is about to offer a ton of money for it.

Why should they? T-Mobile has trailing 12-month revenue of $37.2 billion, and earned $1.46 billion last year, and its market cap is $51.34 billion. Its valuation, in other words, is close to AT&T’s, and paying a premium for Sprint will just drag that down.

Sprint is expecting to report a break-even quarter Aug. 1, before the market opens, on $8.19 billion in revenue. The bullish call of InvestorPlace contributor Richard Saintvilus says you shouldn’t be selling here, not that you should be buying it with both hands here.

As Ryan Fuhrmann notes, S is the number-four player in a market that isn’t growing as it once did. Mobile is subject to Moore’s Law — the price of moving bits keeps dropping — and ending net neutrality doesn’t mean customers will stand for carriers refusing to let you access stories like this one.

