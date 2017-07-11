3 Virtual Reality Stocks (That Aren’t Facebook or Sony)

Recent analysis suggests that the global augmented and virtual reality market will reach nearly 100 million annual units sold during 2021. For perspective, less than 10 million units were sold during 2016, meaning the space will grow at a CAGR of more than 57%. It’s an explosive industry, sure, but ask someone to name the top virtual or augmented reality stocks available today and you’ll no doubt get the same standard response — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ).

Source: Shutterstock

Facebook’s Oculus Rift has having sold just shy of 250,000 units by the end of 2016, and Sony just announced that it has topped 1 million sales of PlayStation VR. Both companies are indeed some of the front runners in the space, pioneering what amounts to a brand new industry and doing so with some degree of success.

These aren’t the only exposures available to an investor looking to get in on the action, however.

Here are three companies set to benefit from the growth of the VR/AR market, none of which are Facebook or Sony.

Next Page