3 Reasons Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Still Has Game

When Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) reported its quarterly earnings last week, Wall Street let out a collective yawn. But that shouldn’t have been too surprising to investors, who watched EA stock surge nearly 50% and knew it would take something special to send shares launching even higher from there.

Truth be told, there was little to quibble about in Electronic Arts’ quarterly performance. Revenues climbed by 14% to $1.45 billion

In fact, there was not much to quibble about with the performance for quarter. Revenues climbed by 14% to $1.4 billion and earnings came to $644 million, up 46%. On an adjusted basis, profits of 36 cents per share cruised past expectations for 16 cents.

A key driver has been the transition to digital sales, which represent 63% of total revenues. Electronic Arts also has enjoyed traction in efforts to boost user counts. For example, Battlefield 1 added more than 21 million players during the quarter, and the overall base for FIFA Mobile is over 95 million. NBA Live Mobile has attracted more than 70 million unique users since its first season of launch.

Still, EA stock has hit “pause” on a stellar 2017. The question going forward, then, is whether there’s more room on the upside, or if investors should start taking some profits.

I think the bull case still is very much in play, thanks to these three factors, among others:

Advantage #1: Platforms and Franchises

The gaming industry can be brutal. Just look at the prolonged struggles of mobile operators Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA ) and Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU ), each of which trades at just a couple bucks per share and whose stock prices are mere shadows of their former selves.

Electronic Arts is different. It has a diverse platform with dominant positions in console, mobile and PC channels. The company has also been smart to license well-known franchises like Madden, FIFA and Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS ) Star Wars. The result is high levels of customer loyalty.

Another major factor for EA stock is that the company has invested substantial amounts in new technologies. At the heart of this is the Frostbite game engine, which allows for cross-platform development across platforms for Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox and Sony Corp’s (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) PlayStation. This system not only allows for lower costs but provides for much more realistic experiences. According to Electronic Arts:

“Games come alive with Frostbite, immersing players in deep and dynamic worlds with changing weather, adaptable cities, landscapes, and complex events.”

Advantage #2: Secular Trends

Even though the gaming industry is mature, investors can expect continued growth. Consider a recent research report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), whose analysts project that U.S. video game revenues still will grow at a compound annual rate of 6.3% through 2021, reaching about $28.5 billion.

Next Page