3 Calls to Buy on Possible Buyouts

As readers of my column know, one of the primary options strategies I use in my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, is selling naked puts. This strategy generates income and may result in buying stocks that I want in the portfolio. However, sometimes there are special situations that arise, in which a possible buyout or short squeeze makes the purchase of calls an attractive play.

These situations are very, very rare. There is a danger in making speculations on buyouts, because even companies that seem like prime candidates for acquisition may never receive actual interest.

That’s why you have to be an expert in a given stock or company to really know the possibilities regarding acquisitions or short squeezes. With calls on these specific stocks, you are making an educated gamble. It isn’t an investment, but it is a trade, and one that you’ve taken a good look at.

And right now, here are three candidates that I see.

