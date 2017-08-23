GameStop Corp (GME) Stock Isn’t Great But Could Burn the Shorts

Video-game retailer GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME ) looks like a “no-brainer” investment in some ways. Unlike any other time in recorded history, geek culture is celebrated, even monetized. Just consider the rise of video game competitions — ahem, e-sports — and unprecedented events such as drone racing.

Unfortunately for investors of GME stock, geek culture hasn’t translated to consistent profitability.

Year-to-date, GameStop shares are down 16%. The volatility contrasts sharply with the good fortunes of video-game manufacturers such as Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ), which are up 50% and 70%, respectively, for the year-to-date.

Why can’t GME capitalize on an otherwise robust video-game market?

GameChangers editor Hilary Kramer explains that video-game distribution is shifting towards an “online/streaming model along with the rest of civilization.” Yes, GameStop is working to head in that direction, too, but with games increasingly going toward digital distribution — not just on PCs, but even for consoles — the core GameStop business model is becoming antiquated.

And no matter how great the niche is, GameStop is first and foremost a retailer, and right now, retail is ugly, and its components are broadly getting hammered. Foot traffic is on the decline, consumer dollars are increasingly going online, and even in rare instances where a retailer posts decent numbers, they’re still often pounded in response.

That means, come GameStop’s quarterly earnings report, due out Thursday after the bell, GME essentially has to amaze to keep the bears at bay.

GameStop Is Treading in Shallow Waters

GameStop at least has history on its side. That is, since the final quarter of fiscal 2016, GME has either met or exceeded earnings targets. That includes a 24% upside surprise in profits when it recorded 63 cents in EPS last quarter.

For second-quarter earnings, Wall Street is looking for 15 cents per share — down significantly from the year-ago period’s 27 cents. Given recent revenue trends, and broadly low expectations, GameStop seems likely to top estimates.

The lingering question is how long sales can continue to press forward.

GME stock bulls counter that the company is countering challenges to its core business with, among other things, a diversification into wireless reselling (called Technology Brands).

At first glance, GameStop appears to have made a shrewd business decision. As InvestorPlace contributor Ian Bezek notes, the retailer operates “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple stores in smaller markets. GameStop is also the largest operator of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) authorized reseller stores.”

