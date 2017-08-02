Realty Income Corp (O) Stock Isn’t Convincing

Of all the investments I’ve covered — and I’ve covered quite a few — Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O ) is one of the most difficult to analyze. In my opinion, O stock features well-balanced pros and cons. What it boils down to is this: do you trust the Realty Income fundamentals against a broadly declining industry?

Not surprisingly, my InvestorPlace colleagues are split roughly evenly between the bulls and the bears. Recent optimistic articles forwarded by contributors Aaron Levitt and Lawrence Meyers focus on the distinct characteristics of Realty Income. They both acknowledge the challenges awaiting O stock. Nevertheless, O performed strongly relative to the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Furthermore, their business is more immune to online threats like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

They bring up excellent points. For example, direct REIT competitors Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG ) and GGP Inc (NYSE: GGP ) are down 8% and 13% year-to-date, respectively. In contrast, O stock is down just 1%.

And while Amazon has wreaked havoc on traditional retail, Realty Income is exposed to secular businesses.

Meyers writes, “O stock has a lot of industry diversification, and the top three are high-margin businesses, two of which are consumer staples. Drug stores (11.1%) and dollar stores (8%) are the staples and convenience stores (9.9%) offer high margins.”

Levitt succinctly sums up the sentiment by stating, “You’re getting a portfolio of real estate that is as online-proof as it comes.”

Again, they make compelling arguments about O stock. However, so do the bears.

Significant Headwinds hurts O stock Prospects

Because REITs must pay out at least 90% of their taxable earnings as dividends, they’re forced to issue both debt and equity. Otherwise, operations and capital growth are severely restricted. But that doesn’t sit well with InvestorPlace contributor Ryan Fuhrmann.

He writes: “The nature of a REIT’s existence has always worried me. In periods of severe market dislocations, like occurred in 2008, issuing both debt and stock can become an issue. Realty Income has thousands of valuable properties it could theoretically sell, but that is also tough in a downturn.”

