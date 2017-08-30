Wednesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and United States Steel Corporation (X)

U.S. stock futures are heading higher this morning, as Wall Street awaits a raft of key economic data. Investors will be searching for U.S. economic growth later this morning, as the August ADP employment report and the latest revisions to U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) are on tap today. Positive data could help overshadow recent market weakness due to Hurricane Harvey and rising tensions with North Korea.

Heading into the open, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.07%, S&P 500 futures are nearly flat with a gain of 0.02% and Nasdaq-100 futures have added 0.13%.

On the options front, volume remained well below average levels, with about 12.7 million calls and 11.4 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.61 and the 10-day moving average held pat at 0.65.

Turning to Tuesday’s options activity, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A ) exercised its Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) warrants, banking $12 billion on the deal. Elsewhere, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is the must-have millennial app, according to a recent survey, and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) rose on projections for steel prices to rise as Houston ports shutdown.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is now the largest Bank of America shareholder. Berkshire exercised its much-discussed BAC warrants, netting the company 700 million BAC shares and a $12 billion paper profit. The news failed to boost BAC stock, with the shares slipping more than half a percent on Tuesday. But, options traders flooded BAC with calls in the wake of Warren’s windfall.

Specifically, about 468,000 contracts traded on BAC on Tuesday, nearly doubling the stock’s daily average. Furthermore, calls made up 80% of the day’s take — also well above average for the stock. The recent rise in call activity has applied pressure to BAC’s September put/call open interest ratio, which has fallen in recent weeks to land at 0.63 this morning.

BAC is nearing trendline support at its 200-day moving average, and options traders appear to be betting on a bounce for the shares. A failure here could put BAC stock in bear-market territory, however.

