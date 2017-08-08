Why Weibo Corp (ADR) (WB) Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Massive Rally

At the start of this week, Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) was on fire, with shares up 94%. On Monday though, WB stock hit the turbo button, climbing 9.5% to new 52-week highs on seemingly no news. This was a picture-perfect breakout on heavy volume. The only problem? Weibo earnings are on Wednesday morning.

When stocks post big moves right ahead of earnings, it makes it tough for investors to get involved. Had investors wanted to own WB stock, it sure would have been nice to get long before watching it rally almost 10%.

The only thing worse than buying after a big rally would be to see it lose all those gains post-earnings.

WB Stock: The Fundamental Aspect

We’ll get to the technicals later. Admittedly, it’s hard to say investors should buy Weibo stock after such a big move. But that did little to change the fundamental aspects of the company.

The growth at WB is incredible. Analysts expect earnings to grow 83% this year, 55% next year and 50% annually for the next five years. On the revenue front, forecasts call for 60.4% and 42% growth in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Despite all that, shares trade at “just” 37x forward earnings estimates. Obviously that’s a high valuation, but for a company with 50% revenue and earnings growth, that’s actually not a bad price. It’s at least one we can wrap our head around. Of course, it’s 10% more expensive than it was just one day ago.

Further, WB has beat earnings and revenue expectations for seven straight quarters. Before that, an in-line result was the worst Weibo had done when it came to analysts’ estimates. Assuming that stays the same, these growth estimates are likely too low.

Don’t forget about the operating environment, either. Companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) have all turned in strong quarters.

While these companies are not exact peers to WB, it shows one common theme: Online service providers have been on fire lately. The underlying business, particularly in advertising, search and e-commerce, has strong momentum and that’s unlikely to falter anytime soon.

One alternative would be to buy a stock like BABA instead. For 26x forward earnings, investors get slower growth and a lower valuation. They still get exposure to China and the e-commerce trends. For Weibo’s part, the valuation is high, but its growth justifies it.

