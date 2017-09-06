6 Straight-A Financial Stocks to Buy Now

Financial institutions and financial stocks haven’t been getting much press, other than the recent bad press from Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ). But there is a handful of very good financial stocks to buy that are posting stunning numbers for the recent quarter and for the first half of 2017, with more expected through the end of the year.

And some of these stocks are throwing off huge dividends to boot.

Consumer spending is on the rise, the economy looks to be hitting its stride and the Federal Reserve is selling off its assets and raising rates — all of this bolsters the case for my six straight-A financial stocks to buy now.

They already have been performing well, and all this encouraging economic news will only add to their momentum. These aren’t giant players in the industry but they are focused and nimble, which has made them very successful.

