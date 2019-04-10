10 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Won’t Wilt

Within economics and the financial markets, you must deal with the trade-off concept. For instance, if you want to strike it rich quickly, you’re likely looking at upstart organizations with strong potential. However, you have to give up the proven stability of a blue-chip name. This dynamic also applies to high-yielding dividend stocks to buy.

Almost everyone loves the idea of passive income. You take a great company with a generous yield and sit back and collect the dividend. However, the most generous dividend stocks are usually the riskiest. Sure, you can find several companies that pay out double-digit yields. The question is, are these investments sustainable? Usually, the answer is no.

Fortunately, the markets aren’t always the most efficient platform for assessing value. While I don’t want to debate various economic theories, it’s fair to say not all high-yielding dividend stocks are speculative. In fact, many of the names you’ll see below are worldwide recognizable brands.

For this list, I’ve picked out 10 publicly traded companies that have a dividend yield of at least 3%. In fact, they average well over 5%. However, these are organizations that, while risky, offer viable products and services.

In other words, these are not fly-by-night operations. So without further ado, here are 10 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy that won’t wilt!

High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy: Coca-Cola (KO)

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Over the past few years, several investors — even those who seek high-yielding dividend stocks — have avoided Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ). At first, such evasion seems strange. After all, an investment in KO is levered toward a global powerhouse brand. Additionally, Coca-Cola has consistently grown its payout across several decades.

However, its current 3.4% yield isn’t enough for many to overlook the soda industry’s declining relevance. Research reports indicate that millennials eschew sugary, carbonated drinks for healthier beverages. As such, sector players have had to adjust to this changing landscape, offering more choices that cater to health-conscious buyers.

Here’s the thing about KO stock. Despite its volatility, the underlying company has made those changes. Its rebranding efforts, particularly with Diet Coke, resulted in notable successes. Furthermore, I demonstrated that millennials aren’t necessarily healthier. Instead, they want to think that they’re making healthier choices.

My argument is that Coca-Cola has a chance, as long as they keep their marketing on point.

Olin Corporation (OLN)

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

We’re seeing tremendous changes in our economy, and they may be just the beginning. It’s no longer a matter of science fiction to assume a world of robots and automation. So if you’re looking for dividend stocks to buy that can survive this coming age, you should check out Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN ).

OLN specializes in industrial chemicals, which doesn’t sound like a next-generation sector because it isn’t. However, to actualize the benefits of technology, you still require a physical infrastructure. For example, Olin’s expertise in developing epoxy products is critical for the energy, transportation and civil engineering industries.

Another driving force that supports Olin’s 3.3% dividend yield is its Winchester ammunition brand. As you know, Americans love their guns. In fact, we have more guns in this country than we have people. That equates to a lot of shooting, which equates to OLN being one of the safest high-yielding dividend stocks you can get.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Invariably, most of the exciting stocks to buy focus on the industries of tomorrow, such as automation and artificial intelligence. But no matter how much we progress as a society, we’ve got to eat. That simple, unavoidable fact helps drive agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM ).

Of course, the icy U.S.-China relationship has disproportionately impacted domestic agriculture. Therefore, ADM stock slid sharply during the second half of last year. However, the Archer Daniels brand is a powerful one, featuring a strong international presence with the capacity to boot.

Currently, ADM pays out a 3.3% dividend yield, and I don’t see that being in any trouble. Primarily, the company has a strong history of consistent payouts that extend back for decades. Second, the importance of its core industry suggests that ADM will remain one of the most relevant dividend stocks.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Dividend Yield: 4%

Among high-yielding dividend stocks to buy, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM ) has one of the most balanced cases. I said as much when I covered XOM stock around mid-April. The company generates immediate interest for its history of strong payouts and its dominant position in the energy industry. With a 4% yield, this is a tough investment to ignore.

At the same time, XOM stock has suffered significant setbacks. Although we’re years removed from the energy crisis of 2014 and 2015, the sector is still recovering from it. Big oil firms like Exxon Mobil are no exception. Plus, we’re seeing a decided push toward green-energy solutions, which hurts the case for XOM.

So how should investors approach the oil giant? If you’re seeking a nearer-term profit, I don’t like some of the immediate headwinds affecting shares, though oil prices are surging on news that the U.S. might be lifting waivers on Iran sanctions. But for the longer run, I believe XOM has critical infrastructures and assets that still represent viable energy sources.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

During a particularly brutal heatwave in the southwestern region of California and Arizona in September 2011, a botched maintenance procedure knocked out critical power channels. San Diego went dark, as did parts of Tijuana, Mexico and western Arizona. I went through the experience and I immediately recognized the fragility of our digitalized economy.

Sure, we may be the most advanced nation in the world, but all it takes is one silly mistake to undo everything. In that sense, I think every portfolio should include dividend stocks that have some exposure to the utilities sector. Among them, Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ) has provided its shareholders with a mix of capital gains and strong passive income.

While utility firms aren’t the sexiest names in the investing world, they are incredibly vital. As we dive further into an automated industry, the one thing we cannot live without is power. For that reason, the 4.2% yield that underlines DUK stock is well justified.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Admittedly, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM ) isn’t the most exciting name among dividend stocks to buy. For most of this decade, IBM shares have gone sideways, ultimately impressing neither the bulls nor the bears. However, a strong performance this year suggests that calls for its death were premature.

After all, IBM has a long history of innovation and forwarding pioneering technologies. Although they don’t get as much coverage as they used to, “Big Blue” has made exciting progress with AI. Recently, the company revealed that they use AI to accurately forecast which workers will quit their jobs. IBM claims that they saved nearly $300 million in retention costs with their digital program.

Of course, AI has its ups and downs. For instance, IBM had to shut down a segment of its Watson Health division because it didn’t generate enough profit. Still, it has demonstrated significant potential. Plus, that 4.5% yield looks awfully attractive right now.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Back when consumers had fewer options, cineplex operate AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) made plenty of sense. But in the streaming era, AMC simply appears outdated and irrelevant. In this day and age, who would want to go somewhere to watch something? Moreover, when the box office bombed in 2017, AMC shares cratered.

Still, I look at this company as one of the more intriguing dividend stocks to buy. Yes, I own some shares, but it’s more important to focus on why I do, as opposed to merely the fact that I do. It comes down to this: AMC provides a social experience that you’ll never get from streaming services or other “isolated” platforms.

Moreover, the movie industry has shifted its priorities to accommodate the new entertainment landscape. Production studios now dedicate most of their resources to proven winners, such as comic-book based movies or established franchises. I’m hardly surprised that Captain Marvel is the biggest movie so far this year. Nerds eat this stuff up.

Better yet, box office receipts prove that nerds have taken over Hollywood. That alone provides justification for AMC’s 5%-plus dividend yield.

AbbVie (ABBV)

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Ordinarily, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV ) has been one of the most consistent performers among dividend stocks to buy. Taking away the events from last year, ABBV stock provided generally steady returns, making its payout worthwhile. Obviously, its exposure to the pivotal healthcare sector makes AbbVie a perpetually relevant name.

That said, 2018 was a rough year for the pharmaceutical giant. Moreover, shifting political dynamics bring many questions to the industry. For instance, several prominent Democrats support the “Medicare for All Act.” Such a comprehensive plan will shine a glaring spotlight on pharmaceutical pricing, potentially hurting profitability.

Naturally, if Democrats take over the White House, that’s a political headwind for ABBV stock. However, there’s also the likelihood that Medicare for All will drive revenues back home. For instance, many Americans go to Mexico to buy prescription drugs. If we can establish fair, sensible pricing, pharmaceutical firms may benefit from an untapped revenue source.

AT&T (T)

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

When telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T ) first proposed buying out Time Warner, I’m sure more than a few eyes rolled. Before the deal, T stock suffered from a massive debt load. With the deal, that situation obviously did not improve. Therefore, I understand why many folks have run for the hills.

Also, the company’s tremendously high 6.4% yield appears a little too generous. Yes, AT&T historically has been one of the top names among blue-chip dividend stocks. But with such a huge liability clouding everything, that yield seems like a trap.

Unfortunately, in high-barrier industries, you’ve got to pay to play. While the Time Warner deal hurts the balance sheet, it gives T stock exposure to the lucrative content-streaming market. Plus, they’re one of the few alpha dogs that can implement the 5G rollout.

Lastly, let’s just acknowledge that AT&T is too big to fail. Like it or not, their success is vital to progressing the American economic machinery. That’s a very comfortable explanation why T stands out among other dividend stocks.

GameStop (GME)

Dividend Yield: 17.3%

GameStop (NYSE: GME ) recently proved that the adage that struggling companies have had their bad news priced in is just that: an adage. After failing to find a buyer earlier this year, GME shares tumbled badly. However, a very poor showing in the fourth quarter added even more pain to an already ugly show.

Ironically, one of GameStop’s most attractive elements — the crazy-high yield — is too awe-striking for its own good. After all, how many dividend stocks with a yield of over 17% ended up surviving? When a company is paying you more than twice the average return of the S&P 500, there’s a reason for that. Typically, it’s not a good one.

Although this is an incredibly risky idea, it’s worth noting that digital video game downloads may eventually hit a wall. I say this because many popular games have sizes exceeding 100 gigabytes. After downloading a couple titles, gamers will have to buy an external hard drive, which can easily run around $50.

Or, they can just go to GameStop and pick up used games on the cheap.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto is long AMC and AT&T.