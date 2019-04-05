Is It Time to Take Profits in Roku Stock After a Rewarding Quarter?

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) started April and the new quarter on the same positive footing it had throughout the first quarter. On Apr.3, it reached an intraday high of $71.77. However, since then, Roku stock has been giving up some of its recent gains.

Source: Shutterstock

While I would not bet against Roku shares longer-term (year-to-date, Roku Inc stock is up over 99%), in the next few weeks, the stock is unlikely to go above $77.77 — its 52-week high, which it saw on Oct. 1.

There might be further short-term profit-taking in ROKU, potentially offering investors better entry points if they decide to hit the buy button later in the quarter. With all of that in mind, let’s look at what may be next for Roku stock.

Roku’s Fundamental Story So Far

The streaming device platform Roku, which also is the leading connected TV manufacturer in the U.S., became a darling of Wall Street soon after its IPO in 2017. The price of Roku stock initially went up from an opening price of $15.78 to a high of $77 in just over a year, benefiting from the disruptive internet entertainment revolution that has made viewing more personalized.

Then came the selloff in the last quarter of 2018 — especially in the tech sector — which was seen as an important signal that investors were no longer willing to be exuberant with technology stocks and their rich valuation numbers.

Roku’s earnings report on Feb. 22 pleased Wall Street. Its platform segment, which accounts for the bulk of the company’s sales, consists of advertising, licensing and other non-hardware revenue sources. Its Q4 2018 earnings beat analyst estimates and the company provided guidance that came above expectations for 2019.

The earnings were at 5 cents per share compared to 3 cents expected by analysts. Its revenue grew to $275.7 million, up 46% year-over-year. Roku’s accelerating growth led to a net income of $6.8 million.

In its efforts to hit the $1 billion mark, Roku management is looking at international expansion as the next strategic area of growth. The company aims to grow the number of countries it operates in and to add local content to attract international viewers.

What Could Derail Roku Stock?

Roku is a growth stock, but it’s also a speculative stock. Long-term ROKU bulls happily highlight many of Roku’s competitive advantages, starting with ROKU’s share of smart TVs sold in the U.S. and projected annual growth of over 30% in the rapidly expanding over-the-top streaming market.

On the opposing side of the coin are the nervous investors and short-sellers who are looking for any excuse to short Roku stock. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), Roku does not generate content. This is another reason why some investors worry that Roku’s revenue growth through subscriptions may simply be not enough to justify the rich valuation.

ROKU is facing increasing competition from tech rivals such as Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Chromecast, Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple TV, and Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Fire TV. Disney (NYSE: DIS ) is also launching its own streaming service soon. As these competitors continue to make their mark in the marketplace in 2019, investors may decide to have a wait-and-see attitude, pressuring the recent price gains.

Doubtful analysts further point out that the hefty valuations for Roku Inc stock would be hit in case of an economic slowdown. If the broader market does not go up as rapidly as it has done over the past years, then the momentum in high-flying stocks like ROKU would slow down, too.

If Roku cannot keep up with the aggressive growth assumptions, then shareholders may become more concerned with low profits as well as its margins and the stock price could easily suffer.