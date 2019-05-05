5 Large-Cap Stocks Getting Crushed in the Trade War

U.S. equities came under serious and growing pressure on Thursday as the U.S.-China trade spat devolved into an outright global trade war with countries Japan and South Korea getting caught in the crossfire. The Trump Administration is raising the stakes with its efforts to block Huawei from using American technology, pushing allies like South Korea to do the same.

Beijing is firing back with calls to boycott American tech firms like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and threats to dump its U.S. Treasury bonds holdings — totaling more than $1 trillion. Wall Street is finally waking up to the possibility that this problem is going to get worse before it gets better. And it can get a lot worse.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen back below its 200-day moving average, the U.S. dollar is dropping hard, and U.S. Treasury yields are falling fast amid a rush to safe haven assets. The yield curve is also inverting again, which is a loud and clear signal that on this trajectory, a recession looms ahead.

As a result, a number of large-cap stocks are dropping hard and fast. Here are five stocks to sell:

Amazon (AMZN)



First up is one of the largest of the large cap stocks. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) shares are threatening to fall down below the $1,800 level, breaking below their 50-day moving average after weeks of flirting with that critical support level. Next stop is the 200-day moving average which would then give way to the January-March lows near $1,600 which would be worth a loss of nearly 12% from here.

The company will next report results on July 25 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $5.48 per share on revenues of $62.5 billion. When the company last reported on April 25, earnings of $7.09 beat estimates by $2.43 per share on a 17% rise in revenues.

Chevron (CVX)



With traders bracing for a global economic slowdown as a result of rising trade tensions, crude oil is plummeting with the U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA: USO ) down more than 6% in intra-day trading to return to levels not seen since early March. That’s pushing down shares of oil large-cap stocks like Chevron (NYSE: CVX ) hard, with shares threatening to fall below its 200-day moving average.

The company will next report results on July 26 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.03 per share on revenues of $41.7 billion. When the company last reported on April 26, earnings of $1.39 beat estimates by six cents despite a 6.8% loss of revenues.

Bank of America (BAC)



Lower long-term interest rates means narrower net interest margins for banks like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ). So it’s not surprising shares are dropping fast, falling below the 200-day moving it’s tried desperately to stay above since January. If support from the March lows doesn’t hold, watch for a possible drop all the way back to the December lows, which would be worth a loss of nearly 20% from here.

The large cap stock will next report results on July 17 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 72 cents per share on revenues of $23.4 billion. When the company last reported on April 16, earnings of 70 cents per share beat estimates by four cents on a 0.4% drop in revenues.

NVIDIA (NVDA)



Shares of semiconductor large-cap stock NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA ) are melting lower, breaking down further away from its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as all the catalysts that bolstered shares for so long — cryptocurrency mining, gaming consoles, etc. — are working against it now. Watch for a quick trip down to the prior lows set in late December, which would be worth a loss of roughly 14% from here.

The company will next report results on August 15. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.14 per share on revenues of $2.6 billion. When the company last reported on May 16, earnings of 88 cents per share beat estimates by seven cents on a 30.8% decline in revenues.

Apple (AAPL)



No list of large-cap stocks would be complete without a look at Apple, which is at the very epicenter of the U.S.-China trade spat. The next round of trade tariffs being proposed by President Trump will hit the company’s products directly, weighing on profit margins. The company has been able to avoid the brunt of the damage to date because of its importance to overall S&P 500 earnings growth and thus market sentiment, something Trump is acutely aware of.

But that’s changing now. The company will next report results on July 30 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.11 per share on revenues of $53.6 billion. When the company last reported on April 30, earnings of $2.46 beat estimates by 10 cents on a 5.1% drop in revenues.

As of this writing the author held no positions in the aforementioned securities.