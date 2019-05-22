Cybersecurity Stocks: Why the Market is Virtually Guaranteed to Soar

Big things are coming with the upgrade to lightning-fast 5G — and it’s all happening fast! Huge advances in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionize everything — from healthcare to productivity to transportation. But remember…all of this takes place on the internet. So, there is a bit of a cybersecurity risk. We’re seeing that now within the U.S.-China trade war.

Things are really heating up in regards to China’s 5G company, Huawei Technologies, last week. The Trump administration claims that Huawei’s technology enables the Chinese government to spy on the U.S. And the Justice Department has filed a suit against Huawei over 5G patents and using 5G technology to spy on the U.S. Other countries like Poland and the U.K. have also asserted that Huawei has a “back door” that allows the company to spy on its customers.

So in addition to investing in the best 5G company, it’s just as important to make sure you’re investing in the top cybersecurity stocks, too.

Why Cybersecurity Spending is Virtually Guaranteed to Soar

More folks are online than ever. Reports from We Are Social and Hootsuite found that, as of 2018, over half the world’s population is now online. Nearly a quarter of a billion new users came online for the first time in 2017. That’s a lot of people, and a huge — and growing — market!

These newcomers are joining the rest of us who can take care of shopping, banking, research, even dinner online — no need to leave the house.

And in this digital world, battles are waged online as well.

Instead of tanks, missiles and foot soldiers, hackers are becoming the primary instruments of war. They are out there every day — stealing billions of dollars, threatening to shut down key information systems, like electrical grids, and steal secrets from governments and businesses alike.

If cybersecurity has ever been an afterthought to you…you’re not alone. Target (NYSE: TGT ), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and Equifax (NYSE: EFX ) all found themselves vulnerable to major breaches when hackers struck. Governments large and small have all been caught flat-footed. But no longer.

The FBI now has its own cyber division. And the Trump administration, in its 2020 budget, requested about $11 billion for cybersecurity.

Globally, Gartner forecasts security spending to be more than $124 billion just this year. That number is set to double to $248 billion by 2023. And after that, I see it going to $1 trillion.

The One AI Company Set to Corner the Booming Cybersecurity Industry

My favorite among cybersecurity stocks is a company that’s not only making the world safe for online advances like artificial intelligence…

…it is using artificial intelligence to do it!

This company has developed a cunning detection system that can analyze past criminal behavior and predict the next attack, using pattern recognition and machine learning — in a word, AI.

Founded in the early 2000s, right at the dawn of the “Internet Age,” it’s become a leader in the field of cybersecurity. Its clients include Sprint, Leidos, and even the Steelers and Boston Red Sox. And its revenues have surged from just $2 million in 2002 to $1.8 billion today.

With its cutting-edge AI system, I believe this company is going to be grabbing a large slice of this potential $1 trillion market.

And looking at its stock — the share price is up 37% in the last year, versus just 4% for the entire S&P 500.

So how do we know it’s a strong buy now? Because of its “A” rating in my Portfolio Grader.

The company not only has strong earnings growth — it gets my top rating for its Quantitative Grade as well. Meaning the stock is enjoying enough buying pressure to deliver further profits to its investors in the future.

