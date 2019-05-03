3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

Earnings season has peaked, and so far, so good. The overwhelming majority of S&P 500 constituent companies to report have beaten Wall Street earnings estimates. Earnings reports from the three largest companies by market capitalization — Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ) — all crushed consensus expectations.

The earnings calendar does get a bit lighter next week. And so the question is whether the strong earnings reports delivered so far will be enough. The S&P 500 did reach new highs — but only barely, and only briefly. External pressures – tariffs, growth in China and elsewhere, U.S. political battles — won’t end when earnings season does.

Even with a quieter slate of earnings next week, however, there’s plenty to watch for — and plenty of potential evidence for how the broad market might trade once earnings catalysts have faded. A media giant will try and keep newfound momentum intact. One of this year’s many IPOs faces its first quarterly earnings report as a public company. And an internet leader is one of several companies in that sector to report next week.

In all three cases, the earnings reports themselves may not be full of fireworks. But in most cases, the question will be whether the stocks can make new all-time highs — or whether investors will look to take profits. Given that the same question can be asked of the U.S. stock market as a whole right now, trading after next week’s earnings could be more informative than the reports themselves.

Lyft (LYFT)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, May 7, after market close

It’s not at all clear what investors will be looking for when Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) delivers its first quarterly earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. Lyft isn’t going to post a profit, or come close. Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 was negative $943 million — and investors seem reasonably fine with that for now. It’s true that LYFT stock has fallen from its IPO price, but the company still is valued at a healthy $17 billion.

To be sure, investors will be paying close attention to growth. Consensus estimates of $740 million in revenue suggest an increase of 86% year-over-year — and Lyft absolutely has to hit that bogey. With larger rival Uber heading for its own IPO shortly, any dents in the Lyft story will not be met warmly.

But even a revenue ‘beat’ might not be enough. The obvious fear when it comes to LYFT stock is that Lyft is going to be the next Snap (NYSE: SNAP ): a widely covered IPO that wound up, in retrospect, being badly overpriced. Snap missed estimates in its first report — and plunged 25%, beginning a descent that didn’t end until late last year.

So this looks like an important quarter for LYFT — even if the reaction to the report may be more interesting than the actual numbers. If LYFT can rally, other unprofitable growth plays might still have some runway left. If it can’t, that might be bad news for Uber and other early-stage tech plays.

Disney (DIS)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, May 8, after market close

For Disney (NYSE: DIS ) stock, Wednesday afternoon’s earnings report looks like a potential trap. DIS stock soared to new all-time highs last month amid optimism for the pending launch of streaming service Disney+.

But DIS stock has been sliding for the past few sessions. And fiscal Q2 earnings next week might not help the cause. After the detail on the streaming launch, investors bid up Disney stock on hopes for the future. On Wednesday, earnings will remind those investors of the many challenges the company faces in the present.

Cord-cutting still is pressuring profits at the company’s media networks, and the long-running decline at ESPN likely will continue. The acquisition of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOX ,NASDAQ: FOXA ) will help revenue growth, but analysts still are expecting flat EPS year-over-year due to higher interest expense, pressures on the legacy business and investments behind streaming.

Meanwhile, media stocks haven’t had a great earnings season. CBS (NYSE: CBS ) posted record revenue in its Q1 — and shares are trading lower Friday after a Thursday afternoon release. Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA ) fell 5%+ after its Q1 report. AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX ) is threatening a 2019 low.

So the question might be: where will investor focus go after earnings? Will it stay on the streaming opportunity? Or will the report remind investors of the problems in the current business – and the fact that Avengers: Endgame suggests a potential peak for the film unit? It wouldn’t be surprising if Disney earnings led DIS stock to keep falling, at least in the near term.

Etsy (ETSY)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday May 8, after market close

Crafting platform Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY ) leads a trio of Internet stocks that report next week. Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Zillow (NASDAQ: Z ,NASDAQ: ZG ) follow on Thursday afternoon.

The three stocks head into their respective earnings reports in very different positions. Etsy might be the most interesting for a market standpoint. ETSY stock trades near all-time highs, and 20%+ above an early-year level I thought was unsustainable.

There’s an attractive business here, to be sure: I recommended Etsy stock last year after its well-received price hike. But ETSY seems a perfect barometer for the myriad “good business, bad price” stocks in this market, particularly in tech. Does valuation matter? The reaction to Etsy stock, in combination with a broad market at all-time highs, could give another answer to that question.

For Yelp and Zillow, there are competitive and strategic questions. I wrote ahead of Zillow’s Q4 report that it needed huge earnings to change its story. Zillow did exactly that, Z stock gained 26% — and now those gains have been erased, and then some. On Thursday, Zillow gets another chance to convince investors that its ‘house flipping‘ business is on the right track.

Yelp, meanwhile, needs to continue to work on its turnaround. As I wrote in March, investors remain skeptical. Earnings on Thursday will give the company another chance to show its progress.

Despite the different circumstances, however, the reaction to the three earnings reports too could give some hints as to broader market sentiment. None of the three stocks is particularly cheap, for various reasons. Investors still are giving internet stocks, like tech on the whole, wide berths and hefty valuations. Should these stocks stumble after earnings, it could be a sign that investor tolerance is starting to wane. And that could be important for other stocks in the category — and, indeed, many other stocks in a market that many still believe is overheated.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.