45 Companies Celebrating Pride Month 2019

There are more than a handful of companies celebrating Pride Month 2019 and InvestorPlace is collecting a list of companies that are taking part in the celebrations.
The following is a list of companies celebrating Pride Month 2019 (plus we’ve thrown in some extra brands as well).
- Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)
- Alex Bittar
- American Apparel
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)
- Bloomingdale’s
- Bombas
- Bubly
- Calvin Klein
- Champion
- Cinq a Sept
- Converse
- Diesel
- Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Dr. Martens
- Express (NYSE:EXPR)
- Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL)
- Gap (NYSE:GPS)
- Green Box Shop
- Harry’s
- H&M (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)
- John Varvatos
- KIND
- Levi’s (NYSE:LEVI)
- Listerine
- LOFT
- Lowell Herbs and Moxey Mints
- MAC Cosmetics
- Macy’s (NYSE:M)
- Madewell
- Michael Kors
- Nike (NYSE:NKE)
- Otherwild
- Penguin
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)
- Reebok
- Sperry
- Sweetgreen
- Target (NYSE:TGT)
- Teva
- TOMS
- UGG
- Urban Decay
- Warby Parker
- Youth To The People
These are all the different companies and brands that we could could find celebrating Pride Month 2019. You can follow these links to learn how they are taking part in the event, which includes special goods and other products. Even with a long list list this, there are sure to be other companies celebrating Pride Month 2019. Keep an eye out for them and feel free to let everyone know if you find any others.
