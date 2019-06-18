In early 2002, as America was reeling from the dot.com stock crash, as the New England Patriots enjoyed their first Super Bowl win, and as A Beautiful Mind won the Oscar for Best Picture, an unusual looking can began popping up in American stores …

The can contained a product called “Monster Energy.”

Monster Energy is sold as an energy-boosting drink, full of sugar, caffeine, and other stimulants. If you’re over 60 years old, chances are good you’ve never tried it. You stick to coffee. But in the early 2000s, Monster Energy became a phenomenon with 20- and 30- year-olds. For many young people, energy drinks like Monster became “their coffee” and “their Coca-Cola.”

Thanks to this huge shift in consumer tastes, Hansen Natural, the maker of Monster Energy, saw its revenue from drinks skyrocket from $50 million in 2003 to $1.7 billion in 2011, a 34-fold increase.

The iron law of the stock market says that if a company massively grows its sales and earnings, its stock price will, too. So it’s no wonder the maker of Monster Energy saw its shares skyrocket 1,125% from 2004 to 2007.

I know a lot about the Monster Energy story. In fact, readers of my Breakthrough Stocks newsletter were on board the stock and made a lot of money on it. From my original buy recommendation of January 1, 2004 to June 1, 2007, we made an incredible 1,125%.

That’s a life-changing gain.

It buys lake houses, Ferraris, and a dozen vacations. It turns a $15,000 investment into $183,750 … a $35,000 investment into $428,750 … and a $50,000 investment into over half a million dollars — $612,500, to be exact.

Every decade, no matter what is happening with the economy, dozens of stocks climb by more than 1,000%. I call these “super performance” stocks.

Often, these “super performance” stocks are America’s greatest corporate success stories.

Here are a few examples …

The popular coffee chain, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ), gained 1,807% during the 1990s.

The now-famous semiconductor maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) gained 6,556% during the same time.

Then you have the 1980s. This decade saw the fast-growing retail chain Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) gain 4,185%. Another fast-growing retail chain, The Gap (NYSE: GPS ), gained 5,539%.

As you can see, “super performance stocks” come in many forms.

Sometimes they are innovative restaurant chains with great new concepts.

Sometimes they are high-tech firms that change the world through their innovations.

Sometimes they are fast-growing new retail chains.

Sure, the business models these winners employ have their differences, but the cash profits reaped by shareholders are the same.

The profit earned from a stock that climbs 500% … 1,000% … even 1,500% can add an extra $10,000 … $100,000 … even $1,000,000 to your net worth.

The allure of making huge profits has drawn people to the stock market for over a century. And although many people search for stocks with 1,000%-plus potential, few find them.

The reason for this is simple.

Instead of using a proven, repeatable strategy for pinpointing the world’s best growth stocks, most people take the amateur’s approach. They use gut instincts and follow “hot tips” from other amateur players.

They employ different strategies randomly. They hop from strategy to strategy like bunnies. And they end up with crudely constructed, messy portfolios.

This week, I’m going to show you how to succeed where others fail.

I’m a numbers guy; I always have been and always will be … and I love the stock market. So, many years ago, I conducted a huge study of the biggest stock market winners in American history. I wanted to determine the qualities of the biggest stock market winners — before they went on their giant, life-changing runs.

Through hundreds of hours of work and exhaustive computerized data analysis, I found that stocks poised to climb 10-fold … 20-fold … even 50-fold exhibit some unique financial characteristics.

I found that incredible success leaves “fingerprints.”

My findings have changed my life and the lives of many others. Although I started from humble beginnings, I’ve made more money than I ever care to spend (although I’ve spent a lot on sports cars, one of my passions). But, more importantly, I’ve helped many regular Americans make huge returns in the stock market and change their lives for the better.

Over the next week, I’ll show you how to find “super performance” stocks that can make you 1,000%+ gains. I’ll detail my common-sense method for profiting in the market’s fastest growing high-performance small-cap stocks.

You’ll learn how to find them … when to buy them … and the characteristics they share.

The ideas I’ll cover are what made me “an icon among growth investors” according to The New York Times. And “one of Wall Street’s most renowned growth investors” according to Forbes.

And more important than press clippings, my proven system for picking stocks directed my readers to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) when it was trading at the equivalent of just $4 a share …

…Along with Amazon (NASDSAQ: AMZN ) during the early 2000s, long before it became the largest e-commerce retailer in the world.

Then there’s my early recommendation of Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), which numerous media outlets have written and talked about over the years …

Including newsletter industry watchdog, Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch, who credited me with being, “the analyst who recommended Google before anyone else.”

I don’t say this to brag, it’s just important to me that you know that I’m not some hack trying to swindle you out of your money. My proven system has made my clients and readers a great deal of money over the past 37 years. I’m confident it can help you do the same.

Tomorrow, I’ll show you the origins of my system … and how it can help you make a lot more money in stocks.

