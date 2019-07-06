6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower

U.S. equities are treading water on Wednesday as the latest earnings season continues and investors digest an increasing flow of results. Transportation stocks, which I discussed yesterday, are dropping in response to mixed guidance from CSX (NYSE: CSX ), but that looks like a buying opportunity ahead of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

One area of the market not looking good for new money, however, is energy. Oil and gas companies across the board are suffering nasty-looking breakdowns as geopolitical tensions with Iran have failed to materialize into any actual supply disruptions. The U.S. shale industry is too revved up, with a lowered cost base keeping the spigots turned on even as crude oil prices stagnate near $60.

With the likes of Russia and Saudi Arabia unable to cut production enough to boost prices, the weakness looks set to continue. Here are six stocks to sell now:

Energy Stocks Spilling Lower: Marathon Oil (MRO)

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO ) are breaking down, threatening a return to the December lows and setting up a possible decline to the summer 2017 lows near $10.50. Such a move would be worth a loss of more than 20% from here. Shares were recently downgraded to neutral by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

The company will next report results on Aug. 7 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 16 cents per share on revenues of $1.4 billion. When the company last reported on May 1, earnings of 31 cents per share beat estimates by 24 cents on a 30.9% decline in revenues.

Nabors Industries (NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR ), which provides drilling services to the onshore and offshore oil industry, is also suffering breakdown out of its recent trading range, That’s setting up a possible excursion back to its December lows. Shares are already down a whopping 86% from the high seen in early 2017 as oil prices hold steady near $60 a barrel.

The company will next report results on July 29 after the close. Analysts are looking for a loss of 22 cents per share on revenues of $802 million. When the company last reported on April 30, a loss of 36 cents missed estimates by 10 cents on a 10.2% rise in revenues.

BP Amoco (BP)

BP Amoco (NYSE: BP ) shares are falling away from a multi-month challenge of its 200-day moving average. That’s confirming a messy-looking head-and-shoulders reversal pattern that traces to a low of $37. That would mark a test of the December low. The stock has been in a sideways pattern since the summer of 2018, unable to top resistance near the $45-a-share threshold.

The company will next report results on July 30. Analysts are looking for earnings of 80 cents per share on revenues of $72 billion. When the company last reported on April 30, earnings of 70 cents per share beat estimates by 3 cents on a 2.7% decline in revenues.

Transocean (RIG)

Transocean (NYSE: RIG ), which provides offshore drilling services including the ultra-deepwater segment, is falling away from its 50-day moving average and setting up a retest of the June low. The stock has already fallen below a multiyear trading range between $14 and $8 per share. The range was in play between 2015 and 2019.

The company will next report results on July 29 after the close. Analysts are looking for a loss of 33 cents per share on revenues of $766 million. When the company last reported on April 29, a loss of 30 cents beat estimates by a penny on a 13.6% rise in revenues.

EnCana (ECA)

Canadian oil company EnCana (NYSE: ECA ) has violated its June low, which in turn violated its December low. That cleared the way for a decline to levels not seen since early 2016. Shares of lost more than two-thirds of their value from the highs seen as recently as late last year. The company recently announced it would sell its Arkoma Basin natural gas assets for $165 million.

The company will next report results on July 31 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 18 cents per share on revenues of just over $2 billion. When the company last reported on April 30, earnings of 14 cents per share beat estimates by five cents.

Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN ) is an independent oil and gas company based in Oklahoma. It has broken down out of its lower Bollinger Band to shy away yet again from its 200-day moving average. Watch for a decline back to the early June low and a likely violation back to the December low near $20. Such a move would be worth a loss of roughly 20% from here.

The company will next report results on Aug. 6 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 42 cents per share on revenues of $2.2 billion. When the company last reported on April 30, earnings of 36 cents per share beat estimates by eight cents.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.