Is Shopify Stock Getting Ahead of Its Fundamentals?

Investors in online marketplace Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ), one of Canada’s best tech names, have enjoyed the stock’s stellar move up in 2019; so far this year, SHOP stock has soared 133%. On June 20, the Shopify stock reached an all-time high of $338.94.

Shopify is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on July 30. Now that SHOP’s earnings are approaching, let’s look at what may be next for SHOP stock, which has been a darling of Wall Street since its IPO in 2015.

SHOP’s Q1 Earnings and Background

On Apr. 30, SHOP reported strong Q1 results that beat analysts’ average estimates on both the top and bottom line, thanks to strong demand for its subscription solutions. Shopify reported revenues of $320.4 million, which was up almost 50% year-on-year. Its net loss came in at $24.2 million.

In a nutshell, Shopify sells out-of-the-box e-commerce solutions. The company’s growth comes from two segments: “Merchant Solutions” and “Subscription Solutions.”

Merchant Solutions includes tools that enable merchants to serve their customers better and sell more products. Within Merchant Solutions, SHOP offers payment services, shipping services, and a working capital management tool.

Subscription Solutions offer merchants of all sizes monthly recurring subscription plans that cost from under $10 to over $2,000 per month. SHOP now has over 800,000 sellers, an increase of 25% over the past year.

Shopify Plus, the premium version of Shopify, has over 5,300 customers, including names like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ), Unilever (NYSE: UL ), and the Obama Foundation.

A quarter of the company’s monthly recurring revenues comes from Shopify Plus merchants. SHOP has recently launched a multi-currency feature for Shopify Plus merchants who also use Shopify Payments.