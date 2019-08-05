5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX

The stock markets are still reeling from a slew of geopolitical risks. The situation is made worse by deteriorating economic conditions especially outside of the United States. Here the earnings reports are still overall constructive. Much of the company caution flags stem from self-inflicted economic trade wars.

The trick to investing is finding what stocks to trade now. There are active stocks that in the next few hours there are some opportunities and today we look at Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU ) , Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS ), Home Depot (NYSE: HD ) and The TJX Company (NYSE: TJX ).

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: BIDU

BIDU stock has been in the dumps for a long while. Even though statistically it’s cheap selling at 12 price to earnings ratio, sellers in the BIDU stock have been relentless.

Tuesday, management reported and investors loved what they saw. BIDU stock spiked 8% on the headline. The trick now is what comes next. This spike could be the start of something good but given the long span of negative action, onus is on the BIDU bulls to prove they can sustain the buying.

So the better thing to do is wait for triggers before I buy the BIDU stock. Last earnings report BIDU collapsed from $150 per share and left a giant gap. But it has since settled into a lateral range. The first trigger is when bulls can move the BIDU stock above its highest point in that range. Then and only then can we hope it can start filling the gap.

If there is no trigger then there should be no trade. The first line to cross is $117.50, then $122. Patience is key here especially for those looking for a tactical trade in BIDU stock. If this is an attempt at a long term trade then waiting out pennies is futile and they should buy BIDU stock here.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: HD

HD reported a less than stellar report and guided lower. Yet the stock spiked on the news. This usually is a positive sign that the sellers of HD stock are tired. So the bulls may have an opportunity to break through the recent range.

The opportunity comes from breaking out to new highs. It won’t be easy and it will need the help of the general markets to do it. Alone HD stock is not likely to set new highs if the S&P is falling on geopolitical fears.

HD stock failed below $217 zone in October of 2018 and it took it a full year to get back to it. So this is a level to mark as important and actionable. In this case and since recently it was above it, I consider the range between $215 and $219 as the breakout line.

It will take intestinal fortitude to buy a stock near its highs while there is so much global risk. This is definitely a momentum trade where buyer of HD stock hope to buy high and sell higher. Chasing runaway stocks is not for everyone, nevertheless the opportunity is there for those who can stomach it. There are plenty of froth below to price out if markets fade.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: KSS

KSS reported earnings Tuesday and the stock spiked on the news. So management reported something that Wall Street initially liked. Unfortunately, the spike faded and KSS stock went -5% in the red. Only time will tell if the investors enthusiasm returns. Now job one for KSS stock bulls becomes to hold the higher low trend so they can continue to have a constructive chart.

Technically, the stock filled an open gap to $50.50 per share before fading. From here there will be the repeat of this opportunity after they stabilize from the disappointment. There are bigger gaps to fill to $62 per share but that’s putting carts before horses. There important trigger line on the rebound will be $48.50.

So I can buy KSS stock to anticipate stabilization and hope for a rally. Or I can chase if it recovers the point of control noted earlier. Even then, these are prior fail zones that will be tough to break through so the KSS stock bulls need the help of general markets to do it.

Alternatively and since the report was not a disaster, I can instead of chasing upside sell downside puts or spreads to generate income without needing a rally to profit.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: GOOGL

GOOGL is a great american company that doesn’t usually create inflammatory headlines. But of late the regulators in the US have GOOGL, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and other in their cross hairs. So GOOGL stock has in essence become a headline trade mucking up great fundamentals.

Every major dip in GOOGL stock has been a buying opportunity. On Monday GOOGL stock celebrated its 15 year anniversary and investors who owned it the whole time have 2500% returns to enjoy.

This week, GOOGL stock has a move brewing and it could be a nice upside opportunity if headlines allow for it. It has been setting higher lows and lower highs. So the range is tightening into a point. Usually these build up energy that needs to resolve itself in a big move.

If the GOOGL stock bulls can close above 1210 they can target the $1250 zone. And if that happens then they’d be sitting at the gates of yet another breakout opportunity for $1300 or higher. It won’t be easy especially in the face of negative political rhetoric. So GOOGL stock will need the markets to be also rallying for that breakout to sustain itself.

Below $1160, GOOGL stock is vulnerable to test its point of control around $1119. If that happens it would be a great opportunity to catch the falling knife there.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: TJX

TJX reported earnings on Tuesday and investors hated it. The TJX stock fell 4% on the headline. They cited many difficulties including inventories. These are usually transient problems and I bet the TJX fans will defend the stock.

So it will be interesting to watch how the stock finds a bottom then mount a relief rally once the report headline noise abates.

The May correction ended at $49 per share for TJX stock. So this is where I expect the bulls to make their stance. Otherwise, it could lose another $2 but the whole zone is supportive. So there is a short term bounce trade in TJX but it’s a matter of timing.

This is a quality stock so eventually will shrug the effects of one report off and resume higher. As long the overall market cooperates, traders can buy TJX stock starting Wednesday or Thursday for the opportunity of a bounce rally that could target $52.50 per share.

Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.