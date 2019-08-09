7 Marijuana Stocks With Critical Levels to Watch

[Editor’s note: This story will be updated each week with new stocks and analysis. Please check back often for Mark’s latest take on marijuana stocks.]

I can totally understand why technical analysis has such a bad reputation. Most technical analysts look at charts and mindlessly try to identify patterns without actually knowing what they are supposed to mean. Making matters even worse is the fact that some analysts actually believe that there is credibility in bizarre techniques like Harmonic Charts or Gann Theory. These methods are like UFOs and Sasquatch. Sure, they are fun to talk about, but they not real. Professional institutional traders do not use them.

In financial markets, prices are always doing one of three things. They are either going up, going down, or staying the same. In addition, in markets there are certain levels that are more important than others with respect to the amount of supply and demand that exists at them. Technical analysis should be an illustration of these supply and demand dynamics, at least when understood and used correctly.

I spent 20 years as a hedge fund trader, and I have seen many times that good traders know what the trends are and which levels are important.

Understanding these dynamics can help you make money. For example, suppose you plan on buying a stock when it gets to $10. Your plan may be ruined if there is large support or demand for the stock at the $11 level — it may never get to $10. It may find a bottom around $11 and then rally back up to $20. You lost out on a chance to make money because you didn’t know where the support was.

Let’s take a look at some of these dynamics in the marijuana stocks.

Levels to Watch in Marijuana Stocks: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) is a Canadian company that grows and sells medical marijuana, indoor cultivation systems, and hemp related food products.

Two weeks ago, we spoke about how ACB stock was breaking support around the $7 level. It proceeded to trend lower down to below the $6 level.

The company just gave guidance, and this caused it to gap up. Not surprisingly, it has run into resistance around the $7 level.

Support levels become resistance levels because the people who bought the stock at support are losing money when the level breaks. They tell themselves that if it gets back up to $7, they will sell it and get out at breakeven. This supply of stock creates resistance at the level.

Watch how ACB stock reacts to the resistance around the $7 level. If it doesn’t break it over the next few days, the stock will probably head lower. If it spends some time consolidating, there is a better chance that it will work its way higher.

Aphria (APHA)

Aphria (NYSE: APHA ) grows and sells cannabis. After breaking support around the $6.30 level on July 19, APHA stock trended almost 20% lower by Aug. 1.

The company then reported earnings that exceeded estimates and the stock gapped all the way up to the $7.50 level. It ran into resistance at this level because it was resistance and the top in May and June.

Over the past three days the stock has been consolidating. Going forward in the short-term, I would expect that there will continue to be resistance around $7.50. There will probably also be support again around the $6.30 level.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON ) grows and sell marijuana.

You do not need to be a Market Guru to see that the $14 level is very important for CRON stock. It was resistance in September and December. Then it became a support level from May through the middle of July.

Now $14 has been broken to the downside, and over the past week it has become a resistance level again. Cronos reported its earnings on Aug. 8, but while the stock spiked on Thursday, ultimately it could not break through and the CRON stock price has settled back under the$14 mark. This could be the beginning of a new downtrend.

Support becomes resistance because those who bought the stock are losing money when the support level breaks. They vow to sell they stock if it gets back to the original level so they can break even. This concentration of supply at a certain level is what creates resistance.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) grows and sells marijuana.

Early last month, CGC stock broke support at the $40 level. This level had been support since February. Since then it has trended lower.

The gap that I mentioned a month ago has refilled. When a stock makes a large move in a short period of time, on the chart it appears as a gap. You can see how in January, CGC stock gapped up from $30 to $40 in just a few day. Gaps tend to refill and that has happened here.

Resistance becomes support because when a stock trades higher, the shorts are losing money. The long sellers think they made a mistake. Each group tells themselves that they will buy it back if it comes down to their level.

Because the stock spent such a short amount of time trading between $30 and $40, there wasn’t enough time for a meaningful amount of support or buy interest to develop. This is why the stock quickly dropped back through those levels. What gapped up has gapped back down.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY ) researches, grows, and sells medical cannabis and cannabinoids.

TLRY stock is a good illustration of trends and trend lines. One well-known technical analyst recently said that trendlines are not valid. I really have no idea what he is talking about. If understood and used correctly, trendlines are simply graphical illustrations of the forces of supply and demand that exist in a market.

From March through early June, the forces of supply controlled the market and the stock trended lower. In early June the downtrend line was broken. The was an indication that the forces of demand were about to take control. They took TLRY stock up 20%.

At the end of June, the uptrend line was broken when the forces of supply overcame the forces of demand. Since then the stock has been trending lower and it has lost almost 20% of its value.

Hexo (HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO ) grows and sells medical marijuana.

Like most other companies in this industry, HEXO stock has trended lower and it has lost about 50% of its value since April. It may have found support around the $4 level over the past week.

This stock can teach a lesson into how to buy a stock. When a stock has dropped like this one has, many investors have no plan regarding how to buy it. They basically close their eyes and guess that it is the right time to pull the trigger. Often, they buy it and get run over when it continues to drop.

A better idea could be to wait until the downtrend breaks and buy it while it is on the way up. Sure, you won’t be able to brag to your friends about how you bought it at the absolute low. However, the risk-reward ratio of this strategy is better than just guessing.

Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS: CBDS ) researches and develops specialized natural cannabis products.

Last all, CBDS stock was trading around $7 per share. Since then, it has trended lower to current levels around $1.75. The $2 level was support during last August and then again in May. This level is now a resistance level.

As we have seen, resistance levels form because those who bought the stock at the support level are looking at losses when the stock trades lower. They believe their decision to buy was a mistake, and they tell themselves that if the stock rallies back up to the level at which they bought it, they will sell their stock so they can get out of the trade without losing money.

This concentration of supply, or sell interest, at a certain level is what creates resistance.

At the time of this writing Mark Putrino did not hold any positions in any of the aforementioned securities.