5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA

So much for quiet. After a rather boring Monday, investors were introduced to an increase in volatility. The S&P 500 dumped 1% at one point as investors try to get positioned ahead of the fourth quarter. Here are a few top stock trades.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #1: Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has looked very pedestrian lately and Tuesday’s decline didn’t help matters. Shares are breaking below key uptrend support (blue line), as well as the 200-day moving average.

Now at $1,750, shares are teetering on the 50-week moving average (not shown on the daily chart above). Should the selling pressure intensify, look for a test of the June lows near $1,675. Below could usher in sub-$1,600.

If AMZN is able to reclaim the 200-day moving average, look for a potential rebound up to the 50-day moving average.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #2: Cronos Group

What can we say about Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON ) at this point? The cannabis trade has been a disaster and once $14 support gave way — as we highlighted at the time — the bears have been in control.

On Tuesday CRON broke to new 2019 lows. I’m not sure if it will retest its 52-week lows near $6.50 or not at this point.

This is a falling knife and bulls need to see some firming up action before even considering getting long. Either some sort of reversal, or reclaiming of notable levels like the 23.6% retracement or the 20-day moving average. Otherwise, lower prices are needed for it to be more interesting.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #3: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) was hammered on Tuesday, falling more than 7% at one point. Amid its decline, the 20-day and 50-day moving average both failed as support. That’s reason for some caution.

There should be some support between $210 and $220, but traders may consider waiting it out with Tesla.

Meaning that if support holds, TSLA stock should rebound to the 50-day moving average. If it reclaims the 50-day, it puts higher prices on the table. If the 50-day is resistance, then another test of support is in order.

Should support fail at $210, sub-$200 is on the table with $180 being a possibility in that event.

Let price guide the way.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #4: Shopify

We caught a $20 bounce in Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP ) when shares bounced from $340 support to $360. However, bulls are now staring at sub-$300 prices.

As my own personal rule of thumb, I start to look at many of these growth names when they’re down 35% to 40%. That may be a dumb rule, I’m not really sure. But it serves me well in instances involving stocks like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Amazon and others. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) is there now.

At $266, SHOP stock will be down 35%, and down 40% at $245.

When these big momentum trades unwind, they’re almost impossible to time correctly. If the selling keeps up, an eventual test of the 200-day moving average may be in the cards.

The chart above does not suggest a clean trading environment, but it does offer levels that long-term investors may consider accumulating some additional shares.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #5: BlackBerry

How disappointing has BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ) been? Shares are down more than 20% on the day after underwhelming quarterly results.

Vital support at $6.50 has given way. Let’s see how BB does on a rebound to this spot. If it reclaims $6.50, bulls have a case on the long side. If it fails and $6.50 acts as resistance, bears are still in control.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long AAPL and ROKU.