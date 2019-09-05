5G Stocks: How to Invest in the Technology That “Is Going to Change Everything”

There has been strong demand for better and faster communications for literally thousands of years — from smoke signals to homing pigeons to the Pony Express, telegraphs, and telephones. Call it the thousand-year bull market … one that I can see continuing for another 1,000 years.

Fortunately, we don’t need to think that far ahead to make money now. In fact, we can start right now. The next great leap in technology and communications is happening as we speak, and this move to 5G is going to be the biggest one yet.

Think about how important technology has become to our economy, our lives, and our world over the last century. Take technology away and almost everything collapses.

If that’s not the definition of infrastructure, I don’t know what is. It used to be roads, and now it’s the information super highway. Technology is everywhere … from our computers to our clothes dryers to our cars.

Investors who recognized this trend in the 1980s and 1990s and owned the best internet infrastructure stocks made a ton of money:

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) was the leader in semiconductors. Those chips were a big part of the foundation, and the stock soared more than 3,500% in the 1990s.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT ) made the equipment that made all of those chips. Its return in the 1990s: more than 6,150%.

Then there was Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO ), the king of communications and networking equipment. This stock went from under $1 per share in the early 1990s to $43 by the end of the decade for life-changing returns of nearly 34,000%! (The stock took off so sharply in the late 1990s that you can see how the higher prices on the y-axis are mushed together.)

We are now on the verge of the most advanced breakthrough of all — a new infrastructure that will not only make communications faster but enable virtually all of the coming technological innovations across the world.

Just as there were fortunes made in prior generations, there will be big money made once again. In fact, I think this opportunity is even bigger because the leap ahead will drive other tech trends — some of the most powerful the world has ever seen.

Think of it as the next-generation toll road. The road to the future passes through 5G wireless technology, and it’s time to set up our booth and start collecting.

“A Game Changer for Humanity”

“Get ready,” 5G “is going to change EVERYTHING,” says Forbes.

ZDNet says it’s so critical that it’s going to “replace the future.”

Financial Times calls it simply “a game changer for humanity.”

5G is poised to fundamentally alter the very fabric of society. This tech is little-known (as of now), but it is going to be the centerpiece of an entire new generation of groundbreaking technologies. That’s pretty heady stuff, and I completely agree.

It is the key driver of what insiders are already calling the “Next Industrial Revolution.”

In fact, that’s exactly why USA Today claims “it has the potential to usher in the fourth industrial revolution — it’s that massive.”

MIT calls it “the next technological revolution.”

Tech insiders are already claiming the impact of 5G will be like the printing press, the internet, and the steam engine.

That’s why billionaire investors like Bill Gates and Ray Dalio are beginning to invest millions of dollars into this emerging tech. Companies like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) are secretly making massive investments in it as well.

Here’s my prediction: If you invest in 5G today, it could be like getting in on the early days of Amazon, when investors could have made a massive 102,000% gain. Or Alphabet, which has allowed investors who bought when it first went public as Google to make more than 20 TIMES their money.

I want to help you do that.

How to Get Started

Tech insiders estimate more than one trillion devices will be connected over the next 10 to 15 years. Automotive … financial services … agriculture … retail … defense … healthcare … manufacturing … media and entertainment … transportation … public safety … construction. It’s all about to be revolutionized.

The rollout of 5G is going to be MUCH bigger than 4G.

4G was an improvement. 5G is a game changer.

When exactly does all of this excitement happen? This time around, we have so many more applications in mind — just waiting for this breakthrough. $53 TRILLION in new revenue will be added to the economy over the coming years, and those who become early backers of these technologies could make a fortune.

It’s already started.

I believe 5G is so important to our world and to investors that I want to talk much more with you about it in the coming days. I want to make sure you understand what it is, why it’s so revolutionary, and most importantly how to make money.

I am incredibly excited about this the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I know you will be, too, as you learn more about it. Stay tuned.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.