Despite Launches from Streaming Rivals, Netflix Stock Will Soon Rebound

Bullishness for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) lost momentum after months of lingering at the $360 – $380 range. When the stock failed to break-out above in May and July, it formed a “multiple top” on the charts. NFLX stock closed yesterday at $291.52.

Source: Riccosta / Shutterstock.com

The streaming giant faces mounting competition on multiples fronts. Disney’s (NYSE: DIS ) Disney+, Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) TV Plus is set to launch, and AT&T (NYSE: T ) TV+ could steal away Netflix’s subscribers. Despite the launches, Netflix is the incumbent streaming service provider that will be hard to dethrone.

Ahead of its expected launch, Apple is already facing trouble. It is already canceling a show about two men who go on a shooting spree. Apparently, creative differences led to Apple dropping the show. The company wants family-friendly shows and generally wants aspirational programming in its line-up. And it will do what it takes to win over viewers.

Flush with cash, Apple is reportedly spending more per episode for “The Morning Show” than HBO spent on “Game of Thrones.” The show stars Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon.

Netflix Valuations Questioned

Netflix commanded rich valuations for years. As it raised debt to pay for content, subscriptions grew. But this time, the firm must deal with better-priced offerings from companies that have plenty of cash on hand. Apple has $20.91 in cash per share, or 10x P/C. Disney has $3.72 in cash per share and a P/C of 37x. Similarly, Netflix’s P/C of 37x is comparable to that of Disney (all data provided through finviz). On the markets, the difference is that NFLX stock has a short float of 4.97%, compared to around 1% for both Apple and Disney shares.

To continue supporting the high valuations, Netflix needs to continue growing subscriptions. But in the second quarter, the company added just 2.7 million subscribers, below the expected 5 million. Last year, it added 5.5 million subscribers. It ended Q2 with 151.6 million paid subscribers, up 21.9% from last year. With subscription growth slowing ahead of the Disney+ and Apple TV Plus launch, it is little wonder that investors locked in profits months ago.

Strong Pricing Power

Netflix expects to add nearly $5 billion in subscription revenue, which is almost all of gross margin. It is still the fastest-growing entertainment company in the world. The company raised prices last year without losing too many subscribers. For now, its subscription model will support more margin accretion over time. Titles. like the seventh and final season of “Orange is the New Black”, “Stranger Things 3”, and shows like “Casa de Papel” and “The Crown” will keep its subscribers from canceling and switching to a competitor. Netflix also has big movies coming in the fourth quarter, which may prove more appealing the Disney’s library of content.

Netflix forged many partnerships over the years. It started with simple integrations on the Xbox and Sony PlayStation platform. Now, it is adding more capabilities to each partnership. It added payment integration and is bundling offerings. The company is still early in this process but as it rolls out, expect Netflix to further solidify its pace of revenue growth. Recall that consumers may have Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime or Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) and yet Netflix is available on both platforms.

Price Target and Your Takeaway

Investors have a number of financial models available to number crunch a fair value on NFLX stock. For example, in a five-year DCF Revenue exit model, at a 20.2% five-year CAGR revenue growth rate, Netflix shares could be worth $400. Similarly, 31 analysts have an average $411 12-month price target on the company.

Selling pressure on Netflix is steady but could pick up as those other services come online. But its customer base may try out those other services while keeping the inexpensive Netflix subscription. If that happens, the company will report strong quarterly revenue growth. That may send the stock back up once again.

Disclosure: As of this writing, the author did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.