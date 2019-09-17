VIDEO: Make 5G Investing Plays Like the Pros

When Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) released the iPhone 11 — and a handful of other new iPhone models — last week, some analysts were disappointed by the absence of a 5G iPhone. Others were more excited by news that Apple TV+ will launch Nov. 1 at $4.99 per month, setting it up as a competitively priced rival to Disney’s (NYSE: DIS ) Disney+ and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ). In this episode of Matt McCall’s “Moneyline” podcast, he shares his takeaways from the launch event and his bigger picture insight on Apple stock and 5G investing.

McCall isn’t worried about the lack of a 5G iPhone. Heck, he knows 5G is right around the corner, and Apple’s devices will be leading the way. For example, as a long-time Apple Watch wearer, McCall is confident that future iterations of the smart watch will be big players in 5G connectivity. He predicts that Apple users with chronic illnesses like hypertension and diabetes will be able to get accurate, real-time updates on their health stats thanks to 5G smart watches.

Want further proof of Apple’s upside potential? AAPL stock is just 6% off all-time intraday highs in the days following its hardware event. Apple’s promising future in 5G investing is just one of many reasons why AAPL is among McCall’s favorite stocks.

Looking for more ways to play 5G investing? In this episode Matt McCall interviews Defiance ETFs President Paul Dellaquila, who helped launch the first ever 5G exchange-traded fund product. According to Dellaquila, the Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA: FIVG ) was designed to take a longer-term view of 5G. The ETF’s components are all companies he believes will benefit in huge ways over the next few years.

Interested in the FIVG ETF? Its top holdings include Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS ), Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI ), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK ). Think about how Netflix and some of the big names in the semiconductor business jumped in the years following the advent of 4G. To McCall and Dellaquila, investors must think outside the box in terms of the internet of things and broader 5G trend if they want to see big returns down the line.

Beyond 5G iPhones, McCall expects to see the $53 trillion trend play out in autonomous vehicles — picture a connected web of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) cars. Just like with the Apple Watch, 5G will bring connected healthcare. It will also simply mean faster video streaming on mobile devices. If you want to learn more, join McCall as he walks through the history of 3G, 4G and now 5G technology and what it means for your investing strategy.

