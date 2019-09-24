Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now

Cybersecurity is everything these days. Everyone from credit companies to hotels are desperate to shore up their cybersecurity, and it’s even playing a pivotal role in the U.S.-China trade war. CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR ) is my pick these days, and I’d like to compare it to a couple of its peers to demonstrate exactly why. Despite clients’ desperate need for these products, some cybersecurity stocks that look like winners superficially…simply aren’t, at this juncture.

With cybersecurity stocks, as with everything else, a big part of success is getting the timing right. For example, in 2009 and 2010, F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV ) was one of the hottest stocks around – up nearly 560%! Then it had some ups and downs on its way to an all-time high in late 2018.

Now for 2019 to date, it’s down 14%, versus a 20% gain for the rest of the S&P 500.

With a high-quality stock, that would be a great opportunity to go bargain-hunting. But, as you see here, FFIV stock is not that:

At the end of the day, F5’s sales growth is looking mediocre, as are its cash flow and Analyst Earnings Revisions. It’s not growing operating margins or earnings, either, and has a poor history of Earnings Surprises, so investors should be seriously concerned from a profitability perspective.

And FFIV stock’s Quantitative Grade is downright ugly. It earns an F there, suggesting that institutional cash is fleeing. We’re staying far away from this stock in our Growth Investor model portfolio.

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE ) is another major player in cybersecurity, although its heyday was in 2013. Unfortunately, this stock is not measuring up right now, either:

FEYE stock’s Quantitative Grade is a D, reflecting at least slightly better buying pressure on Wall Street, compared to FFIV stock. But its growth prospects are uninspiring, in terms of sales, operating margins and earnings. In fact, its prospects for earnings season in general are downright bleak, with an F for both Analyst Earnings Revisions and Earnings Surprises. There are far better tech plays available.

That brings me to CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR ), whose picture is the complete opposite in that regard – making it a Buy-rated stock in Portfolio Grader.

It’s also a stock I follow for Breakthrough Stocks, where we’re up 18% with CYBR in just seven months. I was sure to brief subscribers on CyberArk’s blowout earnings report in early August…in which second-quarter earnings soared 70.4% year-over-year!

Specifically, CYBR’s second-quarter earnings came in at $23 million, or $0.59 per share, up from $13.5 million, or $0.36 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The analyst community was expecting earnings of $0.47 per share on $97.29 million in revenue, so CyberArk posted a 3% sales surprise and a 25.5% earnings surprise, too.

Here’s the full picture on CYBR:

All in all, CyberArk has strong fundamentals, growing both sales and earnings like a champ. Its Quantitative Grade is even better: It earns an “A” on this proprietary measure of institutional buying pressure, contributing to a total grade of “A” as well.

So, unlike its peers at F5 Networks and FireEye, CYBR stock is a Strong Buy.

CYBR is a newer stock; while this Israeli credential security company has been around since 1999, its IPO was in late 2014.

It also has room to grow. Its market cap (of just under $4 billion) is less than half of FFIV’s. Plus, it’s an excellent acquisition target.

There’s another major growth catalyst on the horizon — in fact, it’s already ramping up now.

