3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

There’s one near-term question on investor minds at the moment: Will the fourth quarter of 2019 look like the fourth quarter of 2018? The S&P 500 started turning sharply south last October, and wound up declining 14% in Q4. With earnings season on the way, investors no doubt are nervous about a repeat.

After all, there are some echoes. Macro-sensitive cyclical stocks began weakening last summer, serving as proverbial canaries in the coal mine for the broader selloff. This time around, it’s been high-valuation names on the decline. Recent IPOs like Uber (NYSE: UBER ) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) trade at the lows. Growth darlings Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ), among others, have seen sharp pullbacks.

With October 2019 off to a rough start as well, the market probably needs to look to the earnings calendar for what good news it can find. And the problem next week, the last before earnings season kicks into gear, is that there simply aren’t enough major names reporting to move the market.

That said, there are key earnings reports to watch to give some color on the economy — and on investor attitudes at the moment. A less-publicized “busted IPO” will try and reverse its own recent slide. A key — and high-dollar — consumer play in an important industry kicks off large-cap earnings season. And a company at the heart of U.S. industrial activity will aim to provide some good news in a sector that seems to be weakening by the month.

Larger trends are going to move the market next week. But the earnings calendar might at least give some clues as to the direction of those trends.

Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Source: Davdeka / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Oct. 8 after market close

Like so many IPOs this year, iconic denim maker Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI ) saw its share price drop below its IPO price. LEVI stock was priced at $17 and posted a strong first-day pop. But a second-quarter earnings miss in July sent shares tumbling, and LEVI wound up breaching the $17 level in August.

The stock did bounce back quickly to a current $19, which makes Tuesday afternoon’s report key for Levi Strauss stock. A strong report could keep recent momentum going. Any weakness, however, could lead LEVI to re-test those lows.

But the report is important for the rest of the market as well. The 2019 batch of IPOs desperately needs some kind of good news. And Levi’s denim focus means its results will read across to other stocks like American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB ), a spinoff of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC ). Levi Strauss earnings won’t necessarily make or break LEVI stock, or the market as a whole, but any good news from the consumer space would be welcomed at this point.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Source: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Oct. 10 before market open

Third-quarter results from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) aren’t going to be much of a surprise. Delta’s update this week included traffic figures. And guidance for higher wage and maintenance costs sent DAL stock lower, along with other airline names.

But that still leaves what looks like a potentially interesting Q3 conference call on Thursday morning. Delta management will need to explain why costs are rising — and what the airline plans to do about it. Commentary on consumer behavior looks important as well, given that industrial weakness and the trade war leave the U.S. consumer as the primary pillar for economic growth.

Delta doesn’t fly the Boeing (NYSE: BA ) 737 MAX, so the questions surrounding that airplane’s return to service won’t be answered here. But ahead of an absolutely crucial stretch for consumer companies, DAL commentary can’t be ignored.

Fastenal (FAST)

Source: J. Michael Jones / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Friday, Oct. 11 before market open

Distributor Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST ), like rival W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW ), is at the center of the U.S. industrial market. As the company works as a middleman between producers and buyers, it can offer insight on both.

That insight seems absolutely crucial at the moment. U.S. manufacturing already appears to be in a recession. Fears of further weakness no doubt pressured U.S. markets this week. And Fastenal also has a detailed view into potential cost inflation and the effects of tariffs. Both trends are on top of mind at the moment given the broader economy’s reliance on price-sensitive consumers.

Here, too, the report isn’t going to move the market on its own. But those types of reports are on the way. And Fastenal earnings could give a hint as to what those reports from bigger companies — and more widely-held stocks — might look like.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.