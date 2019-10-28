More Than Just a Search Engine Will Move Alphabet Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), the artist better known as Google, is due to report earnings after the bell on Oct. 28 and hopes are very high.

Source: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com

While the official estimate is for earnings of $12.42 per share, on revenue of $40.3 billion, the “whisper number” analysts are telling their best clients is higher, as much as $12.94 per share.

The shares are up 6% since hitting a bottom on Oct. 2 and could retrace those steps if the earnings number disappoints. The stock does not pay a dividend but given its $121 billion of cash and securities on hand in June, it’s overdue to offer one.

While advertising represented 84% of revenue in the most recent quarter, Google is becoming more diversified.

Lemons into Lemonade

One way Alphabet has diversified has been by selling more products like Pixel phones, Pixelbook laptops and a full Nest product line that competes with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Google has also learned how to make lemons from lemonade. When something seems to fail, Google adapts.

Google Fiber, for instance, was a lemon. Google Fi, the company’s wireless service, is lemonade, especially when combined with its cloud storage offering Google One.

Nest was lemons on its own, but brought inside the company it’s lemonade, making Alphabet more competitive with Amazon’s Echo.

YouTube Music will soon replace the old Google Play Music offering — and YouTube itself reaches 90% of the United States. YouTube Premium may have failed against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) but its free platform is close to lemonade enough to support new shows.

Or take G Suite, Alphabet’s office productivity tools. It’s now combined with Google storage and cloud services and is taking major accounts away from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ). It has also attracted a former Microsoft executive, Javier Soltero, as its new leader.

After years of treating Google Cloud as its red-headed stepchild, Alphabet has gotten dead-dog serious about it since bringing in Thomas Kurian from Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ) last year. Google Cloud is now bringing in $2 billion per quarter and finally providing serious competition.

We haven’t even mentioned Stadia, which brings the company into mobile gaming.

Other Bets?

Then there is Waymo, Google’s self-driving car experiment.

Morgan Stanley recently made headlines when it dropped its valuation on Waymo by 40%. But it’s still worth $105 billion. That’s $17 billion more than General Motors (NYSE: GM ) and Ford (NYSE: F ) combined.

Google stock opened Oct. 28 at a market capitalization of $877 billion. It has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3, close to Microsoft’s 23.7 and higher than Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) 19.4. But that assumes Waymo is worthless. Take it off the market cap and you get $772 billion, with organic Google trading at 17 times earnings.

Waymo executives are telling analysts to slow their roll, that hype over the imminent arrival of self-driving cars is overdone. But it has also sent emails to customers in Phoenix, Arizona saying completely driver-less cars are on the way.

Thus, it’s misleading to look at the small size of Alphabet’s reported “other bets” — $162 million for the June quarter — and say Google is just Google. Among the other bets currently operating are Loon, a balloon-based Internet service, and Wing, a delivery drone company.

What’s happening is that other bets are consolidating within the company once they start to pay off. They become products and services that operate under the Alphabet banner. They’re “other bets” until they’re not.

The Bottom Line on Google Stock

Alphabet is no longer afraid to fail. It adapts from failure, adjusting product lines to what works elsewhere, bringing in outsiders when insiders can’t make things work.

If earnings come in light, think about buying some Google stock when it goes on sale.

Dana Blankenhorn is a financial and technology journalist. He is the author of the environmental story, Bridget O’Flynn and the Bear, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned shares in MSFT, AAPL and AMZN.