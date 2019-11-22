All Bets Are Off With Square Stock as Rivals Heat Up Payments Competition

After falling sharply in early August and into September, Square (NYSE: SQ ) stock has made a slight rebound. Shares have climbed above the $60 price level, and closed yesterday at $67.42 a share. As SQ stock inches closer to the $70 price level, is now the time to buy?

Maybe not. True, the company’s Nov. 6 earning releasecame in better than expected. But with shares trading at a rich valuation and competitors stepping up their game, it’s important to note that Square stock is rife with risks. However, with last summer’s beat-down of the share price, upside is also a possibility.

Let’s take a closer look, and see why all bets are off with SQ stock.

Square Stock is Starting to Feel Rivals

For the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2019, SQ sales were up 44% year-over-year, to $1.27 billion. But, this was only a slight boost from the prior quarter ($1.17 billion). Adjusted EBITDA came in at $131 million, up 85% from the prior year’s quarter.

Square reported adjusted revenue figures, but after an SEC comment letter, will discontinue using this non-GAAP metric. That adjusted revenue number consisted of revenue net of transaction and bitcoin expenses. The company used this figure to make it easier to compare results to peers.

The company’s Seller Ecosystem continues to grow, albeit at a slower clip. Sales were up 27% YoY. Square built its reputation by offering a seamless payment platform for small businesses. But now, other major payment players are looking to offer compelling alternatives to Square’s Seller Ecosystem products.

Fiserv’s (NASDAQ: FISV ) Clover Payment System is an example. With increased competition, Square’s sales and marketing costs are projected to rise 48% this year. As a result, this competitive pressure could hurt margins, and make it tougher for Square stock to deliver prior rates of growth.

But on the business-to-customer (B2C) side, SQ stock may have a catalyst in play. Square’s growth driver this quarter was the Cash App platform. Cash App revenue grew 115% year-over-year, to $123 million. But Cash App also faces heavy competition from deep-pocketed peers. PayPal’s (NASDAQ: PYPL ) Venmo is Cash App’s main competitor. Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB ) recent launch of its Facebook Pay application could also impact Cash App’s growth.

Analysts are mixed whether Facebook Pay is a threat. RBC analyst Dan Perlin sees it as a negative for PayPal and Square stock. But MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis views it differently, seeing Facebook Pay as a facilitator of e-commerce, rather than a “neobank” like Cash App.

SQ Stock Remains Richly Priced to Payment Processing Peers

The jury’s out whether the emerging competition will hinder SQ sales growth. Analysts project sales of $2.85 billion in 2020, up from $2.24 billion in 2019. That means approximately 27% growth for the coming year.

High growth is required to justify the valuation of Square stock. Shares continue to trade at a substantial premium to peers. Square’s forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio (non-GAAP forward P/E ratio) is 86.1. In contrast, competitor PayPal has a forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 34.1. Square’s EV/EBITDA ratio is a staggering 360.7, compared to just 36.2 for PayPal.

Looking at traditional payment processors, the valuation premium for Square stock is more substantial. Visa (NYSE: V ) trades at 29.2x forward non-GAAP earnings. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 25.5. Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) trades for 37.1x forward earnings, and has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.

Stay on the Square Stock Sidelines

Even with challenges to its business, Square stock remains overvalued. While the company’s growth somewhat justifies a high valuation, compared to peers the stock is irrationally priced.

How long can SQ stock trade at such a premium? I see one of two things happening to the shares in the coming months. Either the company takes another dive on missed expectations and greater competition. Or shares remain stagnant, as the company attempts to “grow into its valuation”.

Either way, there’s limited upside with SQ stock. But the company could surprise me. The success of Cash App shows Square can move from one success to another. Perhaps the company can innovate again, create another next-level financial service the moves the needle. Cash App is making big moves into commission-free trading, startup Robinhood’s turf.

It’s tough to predict whether Square can parlay its payments processing success into becoming a fintech financial supermarket. But at the current valuation, I’m not willing to take that risk. All bets are off where Square stock will trade in 2020. Therefore, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.