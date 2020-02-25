Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) reported strong earnings Feb. 13 that beat analyst estimates on both the top- and bottom-line. And yet, Alibaba stock dropped 2% on the news.

Source: zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com

The likely suspect for investors’ lack of enthusiasm?

The coronavirus. It’s been hanging over the markets like a big cloud blocking the sun. It also felled Alibaba stock on Monday. Until investors feel the worst has passed, all Chinese companies are facing a significant headwind — even the mighty Alibaba.

Failure to Launch

Alibaba stock has now generated a loss on a year-to-date basis. Its peers don’t look a whole lot better.

In all the time I’ve followed stocks, Alibaba sticks out as one of the most mercurial large-capitalization stocks I’ve ever known. Its one-year, three-year, and five-year annualized total returns are 27.7%, 29.5%, and 20.3%, respectively, and yet it seems as though it’s continually underperforming the rest of the markets.

If someone told me that I could get a guaranteed 20% annual return over the next five years, I’d say, where do I sign up? Yet that’s what Alibaba’s done for its shareholders.

With $50.4 billion in cash at the end of December (83% higher than a year earlier) and free cash flow of $19.4 billion (43% higher than in year earlier), Alibaba has an incredibly strong foundation from which to grow its empire. I remain bullish on its future and consider it one of the best long-term buys investors can make.

In October, I recommended that investors buy its stock despite the fact Vince Martin, my InvestorPlace colleague, argued there weren’t any catalysts to drive its stock higher.

I didn’t argue why I thought catalysts existed, contrary to Martin’s contention. Instead, I pointed to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) suggesting that Alibaba’s various parts were worth more than its current market cap of $459 billion (four months ago). This is an argument that Buffett supporters have maintained for years.

Today, its market cap is $553 billion, providing investors with an annualized return of 61.5%. Not bad for a rangebound stock.

One of the parts of its business that appears to be adding value to Alibaba’s investment proposition at the moment is the company’s cloud business, an often forgotten piece of the house Jack (Ma) built.

The Cloud’s Inching to Profitability

The one thing I like to do with my writing and analysis is to give credit where credit is due.

My editor asked me to write about Alibaba this week. Searching for a unique angle, I came across Leo Sun’s Feb. 15 Motley Fool article about the company. His observations brought me back to a segment of the business I haven’t thought about for a while.

“Alibaba Cloud remains unprofitable, but its adjusted EBITA margin improved from negative 4% a year ago to negative 3%. That progress is encouraging and suggests that economies of scale are kicking in as it leverages its dominance of China’s cloud infrastructure market to expand into overseas markets,” Sun stated.

“It also suggests that Alibaba might stop subsidizing the growth of its cloud business with its core commerce business in the future.”

Back in January 2018, I wrote a piece entitled 3 Ways Alibaba Group Stock Gets to $400. One of the ways was through the cloud.

“Investors are acutely aware that Amazon’s profits are driven in large part by AWS, its cloud computing business. That’s the profit center that allows Amazon to venture into areas such as advertising without breaking the bank,” I stated.

“Alibaba would do itself a big favor if it could get to the same point in its development.”

Sun’s comments make it clear Alibaba’s not quite there but it’s making progress. The sooner it is a self-reliant, fully independent piece of the Alibaba empire, the sooner BABA gets to $400.

In the third quarter, Alibaba’s cloud business grew 62 percent year over year, reaching 10 billion yuan for the first time in its history.

“We believe the migration of Alibaba’s core e-commerce system to the public cloud is a watershed event. Not only will we ourselves enjoy greater operating efficiency, but we believe, it will also encourage others to adopt our public cloud infrastructure,” CEO Daniel Zhang said in its conference call.

According to Techcrunch, Alibaba has a $6 billion run rate, good for fourth place in the cloud infrastructure market, behind Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google in that order.

That’s what I call progress.

The Bottom Line on Alibaba Stock

Only halfway to $400, it’s clear that Alibaba’s not going to hit that in 2020.

However, should its non-GAAP EBITA margin turn positive at some point in the calendar 2020, I could see it testing $300 sometime later in the year.

That said, I would keep some dry powder to buy its stock in May after it reports the damage caused by the coronavirus. That’s likely to put some downward pressure on its stock.

Still, Alibaba ought to be on your list of stocks to own for the long haul.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. At the time of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.