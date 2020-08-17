Cash-back earning is a huge industry. With the novel coronavirus pandemic promoting touchless, online or smartphone transactions, this sector will likely become even bigger. But the problem is that traditional cash-back offerings feature significant limitations. Fortunately, Fluz App Inc. would like to change this paradigm forever with limitless earnings potential. It’s this groundbreaking, almost too good to be true concept that has many wanting to invest in Fluz App.

As you know with other cash-back reward systems, the benefit is overwhelmingly to the system, not the customer. According to Fluz App’s pitch deck on the equity crowdfunding platform Startengine.com, typical reward programs only pay you once. As its team mentions, “nobody gets rich on the 2-5% cash back” that the program participant receives.

After a while, consumers simply treat the reward as a modest bonus that accrues once every blue moon. However, Fluz is adamant that the consumer is being short-changed because consumption rarely occurs in a vacuum. Instead, people share their thoughts about products they purchase with friends and family. This is even more of a reality in our social media-driven society.

And that’s what makes this app stand out. According to the pitch deck, this new reward system pays you “cash back when you buy, when the friends you referred buy, and when the friends they referred buy. And it is sustainable, forever.” It’s a bold claim, drawing much interest in how to invest in Fluz App.

Better yet, Fluz has a skyrocketing user base that makes this concept sustainable as they claim. Let’s take a deeper look and see if this is the right private investing opportunity for you.

Invest in Fluz App for Your Quarantine Shopping Habit

Within the first 100 days of launching, Fluz gained 30,000 users. Since then, management claims that the app’s user base has been growing at double-digit rates on a month-over-month basis. While it seems incredible, the concept by itself is exciting enough for prospective participants to give the platform more than a cursory glance.

From the pitch deck, 75% of new users are based off referrals. Additionally, Fluz has partnered with 400 national merchants, encompassing the spectrum of transactional formats, such as in-store, online and in-app. Some of the most recognizable retail partners include Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Walmart (NYSE: WMT ), Nike (NYSE: NKE ), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Music and GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB ).

One of the distinguishing factors of Fluz – and another key reason why people want to invest in Fluz App – is that rewards are stackable with other rewards programs. These include rewards credit cards, coupons and popular alternatives, such as Rakuten (OTCMKTS: RKUNF ), Drop, Honey and many others.

Given the robust nature of this system, Fluz members have earned significant cash back rewards. Fluz’s investor presentation features success stories from individual members, with an average earnings of nearly $2,658 between 30 days to 72 days.

Coupled to a user’s primary income source, these funds can add up to serious pocket change, promoting additional purchases. In other words, this is a realistic multilevel marketing program without the loss of reputation and dignity.

Finally, with the pandemic still raging across the U.S., this may be an ideal time to invest in Fluz App. Online sales have skyrocketed since the coronavirus first struck us. Further, people are looking for ways to entertain themselves, including gambling on penny stocks.

With Fluz, you can cure your boredom and help the economy at the same time.

Risks to Consider

In researching several private investing opportunities, this is the one where even if I don’t invest in Fluz App, I’ll seriously consider signing onto the platform. Honestly, what do I have to lose? While I’m not a spendthrift, if my friends are, I stand to benefit!

That said, before you get involved, you should recognize risks with Fluz App. First, as an equity crowdfunding offer, you’re dealing with the element of the unknown. Unlike recognized blue-chip organizations, you may not find much information on your target investment. Therefore, it’s critical that you perform your due diligence.

Also, if you have any questions, ask them on the Startengine platform. Don’t be shy – it’s your money so you need to know how it’s going to be spent.

Speaking of which, equity crowdfunding usually isn’t a liquid market. Therefore, whatever you invest in Fluz App, just know that this money may be tied up for some time. In contrast to the stock market, you can’t just sell your shares.

On a last note about risks, you should know that management is currently eschewing profitability for growth. Further, the funds raised through this equity crowdfunding offering will be used to fuel this growth strategy.

Obviously, this approach isn’t at all unique, especially for startups. However, there could be some blowback from being too aggressive. Again, perform due diligence, ask questions, and only invest in Fluz App what you are comfortable losing if things go awry.

Bringing Value Back to the Shopper

Too often, businesses focus on maximizing revenue streams in a cold, zero-sum game war. But Fluz App proves that corporations can run successfully operating a positive sum game strategy. With this app, participating businesses compete for your dollars and you get rewarded holistically through what you do naturally. It’s a truly a win-win and I’m excited to see where this goes.

If you’re ready to invest in Fluz App, shares are sold at 96 cents per pop, with a $100.80 minimum.

