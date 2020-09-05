5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ADBE, GE, BA, GLD, GME

It was a volatile day in the stock market, given that it was a Fed day. Let’s look at a few top stock trades going into Thursday, where hopefully we will get more clarity.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE ) opened higher after reporting earnings, but hasn’t been able to sustain its gains.

The fade lower is also putting shares below the 10-day and 20-day moving averages, as well as that key pivot level at around $492.

On the downside, let’s see how the ~$465 level act as support. There Adobe finds the 50-day moving average, the 161.8% extension and uptrend support (blue line).

Should that area fail to hold, we could see some air come out of Adobe. It potentially puts the $420 to $430 area in play, but we’ll likely need to see some broader market selling to get there.

On the upside, we need to see ADBE reclaim $500 and Wednesday’s high at $505.50. Above puts the two-times range in play at $518.36. Over that and the all-time highs are in play.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE: GE ) was trading well on the day, up over 10% at its highs. The move is exactly what the bulls needed.

It sent the stock over the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as downtrend resistance (blue line). Those now become support levels to watch on the downside.

If they fail, it puts $6 support back in play, followed by the September low at $5.93. Below and the $5.45 lows are in play.

Should support hold — or should GE continue higher before testing those lows — look for a possible rally to the 23.6% retracement, near $7.30. Above that could put the 200-day moving average in play, followed by the June highs near $8.50.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE: BA ) bulls will now be looking for similar action to GE, which is a rotation over the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as downtrend resistance.

There was strength in the airlines and Boeing on Wednesday. As a result, I would keep them on my radar this week. A move over $175 could get a quick rally to $180, which has been acting as resistance.

Over $180 and maybe we could get a move to the 38.2% retracement near $187. Above that puts $200 on the table.

On the downside, bulls want to see the $155 to $160 area continue to hold as support. A close below could accelerate the selling pressure and gives traders little reason to own it in the short term.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Gold ETF (GLD)

Gold is always in focus on Fed days, so let’s look at the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD ).

Last week, the GLD opened at the 50-day moving average and range support near $178. That held and shares quickly rallied higher, reclaiming the 10-day and 20-day moving averages.

Now holding those moving averages as support, shares are trying to rotate over last week’s high at $184.68. Above that and the GLD can make a push into the upper-$180s. Ultimately, we are looking for a move back to $190. Above puts the 261.8% in play near $197, along with $200.

On the downside, though, a break of the 10-day and 20-day moving average should turn bulls cautious, but they shouldn’t be alarmed as long as the GLD is above $178. Below and we’ll have some issues.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: GameStop (GME)

GameStop (NYSE: GME ) has been trading much better lately.

We see that $6 resistance from earlier in the year is now acting as support, while GameStop has the 10-week moving average acting in its favor.

I would love to see it hold above the $8 mark. Even better would be a weekly above the last two weeks’ highs. Over $9 and perhaps we can see a tag of $11 and the 200-week moving average.

It’s a very, very wide range, but should we see a close below $6 and the 10-week moving average, that will be a cause for concern.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in GLD.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.