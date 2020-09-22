Now’s the Time to Invest in the Next Big Tech Awakening

My new business partner and I believe that not one in a thousand people know this is coming.

And yet, it will change virtually everything about your daily life.

It will affect everyone in America, no matter who you are and where you live.

How you buy everyday goods and services … how you pay your taxes … how you buy a home … and even the way you vote.

All this disruption and change is creating a once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity for you and anyone else who acts today.

But like any new technological revolution, there are going to be many winners and losers.

You simply can’t have this amount of innovation and change without shaking things up.

It will be the biggest thing since the mass adoption of the internet.

And if you’re paying attention to it — if you know it’s coming — it will absolutely transform your life. It could hand you a fortune that you could only previously dream of …

My new business partner, Charlie Shrem, calls it “The Awakening.”

He’s spot on.

He ought to know, too. He was one of the first backers of bitcoin and today is a pioneer in the world of cryptocurrencies. People call him a bitcoin legend.

Quite simply, people are waking up to the fact that cryptocurrencies are one of the most valuable, most revolutionary technologies ever created. As this continues, there will be an enormous rush into this asset class.

It will be like a mass awakening.

We know that for all the hype surrounding the blockchain technology cryptos are built on, very few people understand WHY it’s so revolutionary. That’s okay. It’s actually common with big breakthrough technologies that change our world. They exist for years in the periphery before the world realizes their true importance.

Then BOOM! They take off!

Believe it or not, the internet has been around since the 1970s. For a long time, it was used by a few government agencies and maybe one or two big universities. It wasn’t until the 1990s that people finally realized its true potential … that everybody could use it … and that it could improve all our lives.

Personal computers also had their own awakening. They existed for years in the background before they began appearing in homes across the world.

Same with cellphones … and even automobiles if you want to go deeper in history.

All these innovative breakthroughs existed for years in the periphery before the world “woke up” and realized these technologies could improve almost every aspect of our daily lives.

The next big tech awakening is in front of us, and it has to do with cryptos and the technology they run on — the blockchain.

Over the last 10 years, the blockchain’s success has been mostly tied to the success of bitcoin. But people are starting to wake up to its true potential.

The way you work … how you buy your clothes, your groceries, your home … how you save for retirement.

You name it, the blockchain is going to make it better and more transparent.

It’s a complete paradigm shift.

All this disruption and change creates a once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity for you and anyone else who acts today.

Trillion-dollar companies have all turned their attention, and deep pockets, toward bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The world’s biggest companies — those with long track records of backing the biggest and most important trends — have just kicked off a new battle for crypto supremacy …

Companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) , and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) are all investing billions to emerge the leader.

Wall Street wants in, too. Paul Tudor Jones, who’s easily one of the most successful and influential investors in history, admitted that he’s a big buyer of bitcoin and that it could outperform all the other assets his legendary fund holds.

In 2016, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went as far as calling anyone who owned bitcoin “an idiot.” Today, it’s one of his firm’s largest holdings.

As I said, you simply can’t have this amount of innovation and change without shaking things up. The bigger the change, the bigger the gains.

This awakening could singlehandedly drive the price of bitcoin and several other select cryptocurrencies to never-before-seen heights. If you position yourself correctly, it could hand you a fortune that you could only previously dream of.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

