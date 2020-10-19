MoneyLine Podcast: It May Soon Be Possible to Live and Work on the Moon …

Tomorrow is a big day.

I've been writing to you over the last week about a special Bull Market Confidential event I'm hosting tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET. It's all about uncovering the best, most innovative small stocks now — BEFORE they're household names and BEFORE the biggest gains have been realized. It's not too late, as we're still at the beginning of this decade filled with massive potential.

Because I have a lot to get ready for the event, I recorded our usual Tuesday episode of MoneyLine a day early — and I’m glad I did. There’s a lot going on in the market right now.

The indices opened higher this morning on news that a potential stimulus deal could be just around the corner. But as hopes started to fade, so did the early strength. And when you couple that with a new report that indicates Biden’s tax plan could increase the rates of some New York and California residents to 62%, it’s no surprise that some investors are spooked.

We’ll talk about that on today’s special Monday episode of MoneyLine. We’ll discuss the potential of a stimulus package getting passed before Election Day — which is just two weeks away at this point — and the related movement we’re seeing in stocks. What’s the best way to play the volatility? And should investors be worried?

As stocks drifted lower into today’s close, bitcoin quietly rallied to its highest level in more than a month. Why? Because the International Monetary Fund hosted a meeting this morning with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and several other major central banks players from around the world. I’ll share my thoughts on some interesting comments from Powell and what they mean for cryptocurrencies in the future.

Then, who’s interested in investing in space … the final frontier? And have you ever wanted to live on the moon? I’m not quite sure that lifestyle would be for me, but it’s still pretty incredible to imagine.

I bring this up because NASA announced this morning that it had awarded Nokia (NYSE: NOK ) a $14.1 million contract to build a 4G network … on the moon. Yes, you read that correctly. Wireless connectivity on the moon ! I talk about the investment implications on the podcast and highlight an ETF that focuses on space investing. Just wait until you hear its ticker symbol …

It shouldn’t be a surprise that I wrap up today’s special episode with your questions from Twitter, one of my favorite things to do. I tell you what I think about Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO ), whether or not you should chase Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ) at current prices, and if Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) has the strength to reach new all-time highs in the near term.

Plus, is Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR ) a play on the economy getting back to normal? What about a good way to play sports gambling?

All that and so much more on today’s special Monday episode of MoneyLine.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

