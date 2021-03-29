ARKX ETF: The Top 10 Holdings in Cathie Wood’s New Space ETF

Cathie Wood is finally going all-in on the space market tomorrow when her newest Ark Invest exchange-traded fund starts trading. The Ark Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX) will be the first new offering by Wood’s firm in two years.
The new ETF holds stock in 39 different space-related companies. The companies are categorized into four different subsections: Orbital Aerospace companies, Suborbital Aerospace companies, Enabling Technologies companies and Aerospace Beneficiary companies.
The portfolio, through this extensive categorization, touches on basically every sector of the space-exploration industry. ARKX ETF investors will have their hands dipped into 3D printing, satellite construction, semiconductor manufacturing and more.
The ETF seems like a great bet for investors, combining some heavy-hitters in the industry with up-and-coming options. It also signals a coming boom of investor interest in space exploration. The AKRX ETF is the first offering of its kind, but it certainly won’t be the last.
Wood and ARK Invest will benefit greatly from the fact that the ARKX ETF is the first space-ex ETF to hit the market. Investors see how much advantage this has granted ETFs in the past.
Also worthy of note is the fact that the firm will be partnering with Emerge for an Emerge Space Exploration ETF on the same day for Canadian investors.
All around, investors should be very excited by this new offering. There is no reason to believe the ETF will go anywhere but up, given the success of Wood’s seven previous ETFs.
ARKX ETF: Top 10 Fund Holdings
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings in Ark’s Space Exploration ETF. In terms of market value, these are:
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)
- The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS)
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
- Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)
- Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)
- Boeing (NYSE:BA)
