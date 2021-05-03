EBay Crypto Alert: What EBay’s CEO Said About Potential Bitcoin and NFT Plans

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock is on the rise Monday as the company’s CEO discusses the possibility of crypto and NFTs coming to the platform.
While it doesn’t look like there are any immediate plans to integrate crypto and NFTs on eBay, the idea is being floated around. The company said as much about crypto in the following statement provided to Reuters.
“We are always looking at the most relevant forms of payment and will continue to assess that going forward. We have no immediate plans, but it (cryotocurrency) is something we are keeping an eye on.”
Adding to that, eBay CEO Jamie Lannon has also been talking about adding crypto or NFTs to the website. A recent interview on CNBC saw him talk about the possibility. You can see his statements below.
“We’re exploring opportunities on how we can enable it (NFTs) on eBay in an easy way. Everything that’s collectible has been on eBay for decades and will continue to be for the next few decades.”
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is among the companies that have started accepting cryptocurrencies as they continue to rise in popularity. However, there are a few restrictions that are worth noting about its system. You can learn more about that here.
So how is EBAY stock reacting to the news it might dip its toes into crypto and NFT? Not as strong as you might expect. The company’s only moved 5.9 million shares as of this writing. That will likely have it coming in close to its daily average trading volume.
When it comes to its share price, EBAY stock was up 2.9% as of Monday afternoon. It’s also up 11.5% since the start of the year.
More and more companies are starting to accept cryptocurrencies, which further legitimizes the digital assets.
Tha tincludes quite a few big names worth mentioning. Among them are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) embracing Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Visa (NYSE:V), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and many more. You can get up to speed on the companies taking crypto seriously below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.